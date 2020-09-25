Mali and the Sahel on the PSC’s agenda this month

The PSC Report spoke to Djibouti’s ambassador to the AU about the Peace and Security Council’s agenda for September.

The Peace and Security Council (PSC) has censured the new military regime in Mali by suspending the country from the African Union (AU). The PSC Report asked HE Mohamed Farah, ambassador of Djibouti to the AU and chair of the PSC for September, about this and other issues on the agenda this month.

What are the priority issues for discussion when the PSC meets the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in September?

During its September meetings the PSC will focus on the situation in Mali and the Sahel in particular, and on issues related to peace and security in general.

The PSC will also focus on enhancing the partnership between itself and the UNSC through regular meetings and joint field missions.

How can the working relationship between the PSC and the UNSC be improved?

In accordance with the practice of annual meetings between the PSC and the UNSC, the two organs jointly examine peace and security situations in Africa, knowing that 80% of the work of the UNSC relates to the various conflict situations on the continent.

This year the joint meeting will have to focus on Mali and the Sahel in general, as well as Somalia.

How will the PSC engage in resolving the crisis in Mali? And are there any lessons the PSC has learned so far in resolving situations similar to the ongoing Malian crisis?

The PSC immediately held its 941st session to examine the situation in this country, and decided in accordance with Article 7 of the charter to suspend Mali from all activities of the AU.

The PSC can help to resolve the crisis in Mali by working closely with regional organisations such as ECOWAS [Economic Community of West African States], which is increasingly playing a major role by holding extraordinary summits over Mali’s political crisis.

The PSC has learned to resolve similar situations by working in close coordination with political actors and stakeholders through the AU Commission.

How can the PSC more effectively prevent and respond to coups d’état in Africa?

The PSC can prevent and respond to coups d’état in Africa through early warning systems in all countries on electoral and post-electoral crises. This can occur in perfect coordination with the political commission of the AU, which has the mandate to examine such questions.

