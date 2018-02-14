14 Feb 2018

Mali: Aid agencies seek US$263M to reach to 1.56M people with humanitarian aid

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 14 Feb 2018 View Original

Aid agencies in Mali today launched the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for the country, which is seeking US $263 million to provide humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable people. The humanitarian community is focusing in particular on addressing food security and nutrition, protection, health services, water, hygiene and sanitation, and education.

Read more on United Nations OCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit http://unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.