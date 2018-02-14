Mali: Aid agencies seek US$263M to reach to 1.56M people with humanitarian aid
Aid agencies in Mali today launched the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for the country, which is seeking US $263 million to provide humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable people. The humanitarian community is focusing in particular on addressing food security and nutrition, protection, health services, water, hygiene and sanitation, and education.
