Mali: Acute and urgent humanitarian needs in the center require immediate actions

Bamako, 1 July 2019 – UN Humanitarian Coordinator Ms. Mbaranga Gasarabwe today decried the drastic toll that the increase in armed violence in central Mali is taking on civilians and called for a halt in hostilities. More than 600 civilians have been killed since the beginning of the year in the attacks perpetrated mainly in Mopti region. Between May 2018 and May 2019, the number of people fleeing violent attacks has almost quadrupled in Mopti and Segou regions, rising from 18,000 to 70,000 and accounting for 58 percent of total number of people displaced within the country which currently stands at 120,000.

“Many villages have almost been emptied of their population. Civilians in violence-hit areas live in constant danger,” said Ms. Gasarabwe. “I urge all parties to the conflict to spare civilian lives and to restore the social cohesion in the Center.” The conflict related violence has significantly affected education and health services. In some localities schools and health centres have been closed. Of the 926 schools shut across the country, 65 per cent are in Mopti region, leaving 179,000 children without education.

Civilians are deeply devastated and traumatized. In some violence-affected areas, dangers posed by mines and other explosive devices is preventing many from seeking health and other basic services.

With the ongoing rains, the need for shelter for the displaced as well as communities in flood-prone areas is especially critical.

Food insecurity is also severe. With more than 924,000 people affected, Mopti accounts for a quarter of the 3.8 million people grappling with high food insecurity or at risk across Mali during the lean season from June to August.

“We must step up support for humanitarian response and create stronger links with recovery and stabilization efforts,” said Ms. Gasarabwe. “We are working closely with the national and regional authorities in localities where needs are high.”

At the beginning of the year, partners launched a Humanitarian Response Plan in support of the Government efforts. This plan includes projects they plan to implement in the sectors of shelter and non-food items; water, hygiene and sanitation; education; nutrition; protection; health; and food security.

As of 30 June, only a quarter of the US$296 million required for Humanitarian Response has been received. In Mali, 3.2 million of people are in need of humanitarian assistance, 70 percent of whom are in the Mopti and Segou regions. Lack of funds affects both accessible and hard-to-reach areas.

