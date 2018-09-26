At least 15 Tuaregs killed in Fulani attack on Mali village

by Reuters

Wednesday, 26 September 2018 14:15 GMT

Clashes between Tuareg and Fulani herdsmen, often over land and watering points, have killed dozens of civilians this year

(Updates Burkinabe soldier death toll to eight)

BAMAKO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - At least 15 Tuaregs were killed when armed men from a rival ethnic group attacked their village in northern Mali, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Clashes between mostly lighter-skinned Tuareg and black Fulani herdsmen, often over land and watering points, have killed dozens of civilians this year.

Read more on Thomson Reuters Foundation