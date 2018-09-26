26 Sep 2018

At least 15 Tuaregs killed in Fulani attack on Mali village

Report
from Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published on 26 Sep 2018 View Original

by Reuters
Wednesday, 26 September 2018 14:15 GMT

Clashes between Tuareg and Fulani herdsmen, often over land and watering points, have killed dozens of civilians this year
(Updates Burkinabe soldier death toll to eight)

BAMAKO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - At least 15 Tuaregs were killed when armed men from a rival ethnic group attacked their village in northern Mali, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Clashes between mostly lighter-skinned Tuareg and black Fulani herdsmen, often over land and watering points, have killed dozens of civilians this year.

Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation:
