Joint Force of the Group of Five for the Sahel - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/1074)

I. Introduction

The present report is submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 2391 (2017), in which the Council requested me, in close coordination with the members of the Group of Five for the Sahel (G5 Sahel) – Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and the Niger – and the African Union, to report on the activities of the Joint Force of the Group of Five for the Sahel and the support provided by the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in this regard. Following a thorough review of the support model conducted in April 2020, the Security Council adopted resolution 2531 (2020), renewing the mandate of MINUSMA and recommending enhanced support of the Mission to the Joint Force.

The report provides an update on progress made in the operationalization of the Joint Force since my report of 8 May 2020 (S/2020/373), including international support for the Force and implementation of the technical agreement signed between the United Nations, the European Union and G5 Sahel States in February 2018. The report also highlights the challenges encountered by the Force and the implementation by the G5 Sahel States of a human rights and international humanitarian law compliance framework.

The reporting period was marked by repeated complex terrorist attacks on positions of the defence and security forces in the region, suggesting well-coordinated operational and logistical connections between terrorist groups operating broadly in the Sahel, from Mauritania to the Lake Chad basin. The Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin, affiliated with Al-Qaida, reclaimed territory from Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, expanding its influence from central Mali to eastern Burkina Faso and along the Mali-Niger border, while many parts of the Niger continue to be a focus in the regional power struggle among different groups.