Japan and WFP provide emergency food assistance to newly displaced people in Mali

BAMAKO – The Government of Japan has contributed US$3 million to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to provide urgent food assistance to 100,000 newly displaced persons and host communities affected by conflict and intercommunal violence in northern and central Mali.

“Insecurity and population displacement are having a profound impact on the living conditions of vulnerable groups in Mali,” says Silvia Caruso, WFP Country Director and Representative in Mali. “This support from the people of Japan is most welcome in this critical moment as it will enable WFP to sustain its support to people who are most in need.”

The number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in Mali has quadrupled - from over 50,000 in March 2018 to nearly 240,000 people in the same period this year due to violence and conflict. While the majority of the displaced rely on farming for their survival, satellite imagery analysis conducted by WFP in November 2019 revealed a decrease in agricultural activities in several areas affected by insecurity. As a result, many conflict-affected families are increasingly dependent on humanitarian assistance.

WFP will support newly displaced persons and vulnerable host communities in the regions of Gao, Kidal, Ménaka, Mopti, Ségou and Timbuktu through transfers via vouchers, which beneficiaries will redeem for food items from local shops.

More than 760,000 children, men and women are currently in need of urgent food assistance across the country, according to food security analysis released in March.

Under its new Country Strategic Plan 2020-2024, WFP provides emergency food assistance to newly displaced persons for a six-month period to help cover their basic food and nutrition needs. During the initial months of displacement, displaced families require a high level of support as they have only very little savings, social capital and access to alternative economic activities. Conflict-affected host communities also receive assistance for a period of 30 days to address basic food security needs and reinforce social cohesion.

WFP urgently requires an additional US$ 26 million to maintain critical food and nutrition assistance over the next six months,

