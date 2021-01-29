Islamic Relief supports displaced families amid conflict in Mali

Islamic Relief is supporting families from Douentza, central Mali, and Burkina Faso who have fled their homes amid recent spikes in conflict. Around 850 families are seeking safety in Mali’s Bambara Maoude commune, however this figure is expected to rise.

Families left behind their possessions, food supplies and livestock. They are now living in tents in harsh winter conditions, leaving many at heightened risk of illnesses such as pneumonia.

They urgently need food and shelter, as well as medicine and water.

Islamic Relief are already on the ground, and working with other humanitarian actors in order to coordinate the most effective response.

We are preparing to launch an emergency intervention to provide displaced families with food and shelter, which they desperately need. We are also planning to provide essential healthcare and water support over the coming months.

Islamic Relief has been helping vulnerable people in Mali since 1997, and with your help we can continue our lifesaving work in the country and beyond. Please donate to our Global Emergencies Fund.