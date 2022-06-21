Bamako, June 21, 2022 : June 17 marked the eighth anniversary of the commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, in accordance with resolution A/RES/69/293 of 2015 of the United Nations General Assembly. This day aims to raise awareness of the need to put an end to this type of violence, which is despicable to say the least, to show solidarity with survivors who too often only encounter rejection and humiliation, and to pay tribute to those who struggle on the front line to eliminate these crimes.

On this occasion, the United Nations wishes to recall that the sexual violence committed in the context of the Malian conflict and used as a tactic of war and terrorism, represents an important factor in the forced displacement of populations, and generates new cycles of violence that breaks social cohesion and hinders reconciliation.

MINUSMA deeply regrets that this type of violence continues to be perpetrated by all parties to the conflict and that the number of victims/survivors continues to increase every day despite growing global recognition of this type of violence as a threat. to collective security and an obstacle to the restoration of peace, and despite the strengthening of the international normative framework condemning rape and other forms of conflict-related sexual violence.

It is necessary to recall that sexual violence in times of conflict constitutes war crimes and crimes against humanity and represents a profitable strategy in the political economy of conflicts, in particular for human traffickers who profit from the vulnerability of the target populations.

It is also essential to go beyond reactive approaches and redouble our efforts to prevent these crimes from happening in the first place, including through structural prevention strategies to address the underlying root causes. and the invisible drivers of sexual violence.

In accordance with its Mandate established by the Security Council, MINUSMA wishes to reaffirm its continued commitment to work in collaboration with the Malian government and jointly with all United Nations entities to fight against this scourge.

This international day reminds us that there is still much to do. Together, we must prioritize prevention and response efforts, empower survivors, provide holistic assistance, and shift shame and stigma from victims of sexual violence crimes to those who commit or condone them.