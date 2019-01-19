19 Jan 2019

Increase in violence in North and Central Mali (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 19 Jan 2019 View Original

This week, during an attack by radical armed groups, 30 civilians of the Dahoussahak community in the Menaka region have reportedly been killed and two others injured. Less than a month ago, the same community was victim of a similar attack which left 48 civilians dead. Violence is also spreading to the Gao region, where three civilians were killed and seven injured. As a result of violence, forced displacement has been on the rise in North and Central Mali. In total, by the end of 2018, 110 000 Malians have been displaced, a large number of them in the Mopti region.

