Mali

Hunger crisis in Mali - Advocacy brief, November 2022

November 2022

Mali, like the rest of the Central Sahel, has been increasingly characterized by protracted conflict and insecurity, large-scale population displacement, climate shocks through extreme weather events, and a rapidly worsening hunger crisis that has been exacerbated by multiple recent economic shocks.

It is not just hunger and malnutrition, which are reaching critical, life-threatening levels. It is also the many disproportionate impacts that girls and young women face due to hunger: increased gender- based violence, early child forced marriage, school dropout, and the dangerous lack of essential health services.

