The humanitarian community in Mali celebrates the World Humanitarian Day with the host community and humanitarians in Diaba Peuhl in Mopti

Diaba Peuhl, Mali; 19 August 2022 - The humanitarian community including the host community, volunteers, and national and international organizations along with local authorities came together in Diaba Peuhl, Djenne circle, Mopti region to mark the World Humanitarian Day in Mali in an event under this year’s global day’s theme #ItTakesAVillage. The humanitarian community thanks the Governor of Mopti and the community of Diaba Peuhl for the organization of this event to honour all those engaged in humanitarian work.

Celebrations focused on aid workers’ collective efforts to alleviate crises’ affected people’s needs. Just like the saying ‘It takes a village to raise a child,’ it takes a village of humanitarians working with affected communities to bring help and hope to people caught up in crises,” said Martin Griffiths, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs. “This year’s World Humanitarian Day builds on this metaphor of collective endeavors and asks people everywhere to show appreciation for humanitarian work, whoever carries it out”.

Diaba Peuhl, a village which hosts 3,872 internally displaced persons (IDPs), exemplifies the hospitality and the humanitarian spirit, welcoming IDPs within host families, in displacement sites and the already 400 homes built by international charity organizations.

Mr. Alain Noudéhou, the Deputy Special Representative with the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission (MINUSMA), Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Mali, paid homage to those in service and to the host community as well as IDPs for their collective efforts to safeguard the wellbeing and dignity of the people affected by humanitarian crises as well as to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers in the country.

According to data from OCHA dating from 30 June 2022, the regions of Mopti, Bandiagara and Douentza in central Mali have recorded over 185,000 IDPs and around 600,000 food insecure people. To date, more than 952 schools have been closed due to ongoing insecurity and violence, affecting 285,600 children from these regions.

The public is invited to engage in the #ItTakesAVillage campaign on social media, and to build on every occasion to show solidarity with people who need aid as well as appreciation for those who work to deliver it.

About the World Humanitarian Day

In 2008, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution designating 19 August as World Humanitarian Day.

This was to commemorate the 22 humanitarian workers killed in a bomb attack on the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, Iraq, on 19 August 2003, including the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq,

Sergio Vieira de Mello.

