Humanitarian Action for Children 2019 - Mali (Revised August 2019)

Mali

Children and young people in Mali, especially girls, continue to bear the brunt of the country's complex and protracted crisis, with 2.18 million children in need of humanitarian assistance. Lack of access to essential services and limited State presence and capacity in the northern and central regions are driving humanitarian needs. In the first half of 2019, the security situation has deteriorated, especially in the center where inter-communal conflicts have worsened. The number of internally displaced persons fleeing violence increased to 72,000 in Mopti and Segou. This is 58 per cent of the estimated 148,000 in the country. An estimated 1.3 million people require safe water. The number of children at risk of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) increased to 190,000. Children and women are also facing serious protection risks, including grave violations such as killing, maiming, recruitment by armed groups and gender-based violence. Some 835,000 people, including 55 per cent of children, urgently require protection assistance. Over 451,000 children require emergency education support across the country, with 920 schools closed, including 598 in Mopti region. Mali is also vulnerable to climate change and prone to natural disasters such as flooding and droughts.

Humanitarian strategy

In 2019, UNICEF and partners continue to reach affected communities in Mali with social services and strengthen the linkages between gender-sensitive humanitarian action and development programmes. UNICEF is supporting the Government to prevent malnutrition and treat children with SAM, including hygiene promotion and the provision of water treatment and hygiene kits. The rehabilitation and construction of water systems will improve community access to drinking water, as will the provision of a full package of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services to health centres and schools. Health support will focus on immunization campaigns. In affected areas,

UNICEF will promote the continuity of education through community mobilization, community learning centres and the provision of school supplies. UNICEF will provide psychosocial support to conflict-affected children; support the release of children from armed forces and groups; facilitate the reunification of unaccompanied and separated children with their families; and provide girl survivors of gender-based violence with community care and socio-economic reintegration. As lead of the nutrition, WASH and education clusters and the child protection sub-cluster, UNICEF will continue to support line ministries and civil society organizations to strengthen their capacities for coordination, preparedness and risk-informed response at both national and regional levels.

Results from 2019

As of 30 June 2019, UNICEF had US$10.9 million available against the US$41.9 million appeal (26 per cent funded). UNICEF will continue to use its strategic positioning and convening role in many areas to influence inter-agency planning and coordination processes, so that sustained investments are made to link humanitarian and development actions. To overcome insecurity and access constraints in conflict-affected regions, UNICEF collaborated with line ministries and local non-governmental organizations and drew on community acceptance. To strengthen the nutrition surveillance system and closely monitor the nutrition situation, 42 sentinel sites were supported across the country. More than 69,000 people benefited from temporary and permanent drinking water services, and over 60,000 children with SAM in the northern and central regions were treated. With UNICEF support, nearly 877,000 children were vaccinated against measles.

UNICEF conducted strong advocacy in communities and with local leaders on a child's right to learning and the reopening of schools and reached nearly 21,000 crisisaffected children with learning materials.

Nearly 66,000 children benefited from psychosocial support through seven childfriendly spaces. As a key humanitarian stakeholder, UNICEF strongly advocated for upholding humanitarian principles and respect for humanitarian space to maintain and improve access and service delivery to affected populations.