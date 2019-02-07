Humanitarian Action for Children 2019 - Mali

Total people in need: 3.2 million

Total children (<18) in need: 1.6 million

Total people to be reached: 1,061,750

Total children to be reached: 980,500

2019 programme targets:

Nutrition

• 170,000 children under 5 years affected by SAM admitted for treatment

Health

• 980,500 children under 5 years vaccinated against measles

• 980,500 children under 5 years vaccinated against polio

WASH

• 162,500 people accessing the agreed quantity of water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene

• 50,000 people living in environments free of open defecation

• 25,000 children accessing WASH facilities in learning environments Child protection

• 62,150 children reached with psychosocial support, including through child-friendly spaces

• 400 children separated from armed forces/groups reached with reintegration support

Education

• 245,000 crisis-affected children accessing formal and non-formal education

Children and young people in Mali continue to bear the brunt of the country’s complex and protracted crisis, with 1.6 million children in need of humanitarian assistance. Lack of access to essential services and limited State presence and capacity in the northern and central regions are driving humanitarian needs. In 2019, an estimated 1.3 million people will require safe water and 170,000 children will be at risk of severe acute malnutrition (SAM). Children and women are also facing serious protection risks, including grave violations such as killing, maiming, recruitment and use by armed groups and gender-based violence. More than 755,000 people, including 377,000 children, urgently require protection assistance. Over 451,000 children require emergency education support across the country,5 and the education situation remains complex in conflict-affected areas. In Mopti, 60 per cent of schools are closed. Since 2017, insecurity has spread from the northern regions to the central regions, increasing humanitarian needs and giving rise to human rights violations and significant population movement. Some 77,000 people are internally displaced across the country due to both intercommunal and armed conflicts. Like other Sahelian countries, Mali is also vulnerable to climate change and prone to natural disasters such as flooding and droughts.