Humanitarian Action for Children 2018 - 2019 - Mali (Revised June 2018)

Six years after the armed conflict started in northern Mali, the country remains affected by a protracted humanitarian crisis and a deteriorating security situation. In 2017, the insecurity spread from the northern to central regions leading to significant population movement.

Some 60,500 people are internally displaced due to conflict. Another 138,300 have sought refuge in neighboring countries. Lack of access to essential services and limited State presence and capacity in both north and central region are driving humanitarian needs. The malnutrition situation in 2018 is worse than anticipated. The expected caseload of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) has increased from 162,913 to 274,145 and moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) increased from 70,000 to 582,000 . In addition, an estimated 907,000 people will need access to safe water. Insecurity due to conflict affects education, especially in the central region of Mopti, where 63 per cent of schools are closed. More than 1 million children of primary school age (7 to 12) are out of school and at risk of rights violations.

Mali is also prone to natural disasters such as flooding and drought. Presidential and legislative elections planned for 2018 may increase social tension and generate additional instability.

Humanitarian strategy

UNICEF supports the provision of sustainable essential services to affected communities in Mali by strengthening development and humanitarian programme linkages. UNICEF is supporting the response plan of the Government of Mali, focusing on the prevention and management of severe acute malnutrition through the delivery of an integrated package of specific and sensitive nutrition services. Health interventions address vaccine-preventable diseases through immunization campaigns. UNICEF provides safe drinking water at community level, including to people affected by natural disasters or outbreaks; delivery of a full package of water, sanitation and hygiene services to health centres and schools; and supporting nutrition interventions by ensuring that caregivers of acutely malnourished children receive hygiene information and supplies. Affected women and children receive holistic child protection support, including reintegration services, and UNICEF is reinforcing Mali's Monitoring and Reporting Mechanism . Education interventions promote the reopening of schools in insecure areas through community mobilization, community learning centres and provision of school supplies. As lead agency for the WASH, nutrition and education clusters and the child protection sub-cluster, UNICEF works with the government's line ministries and civil society organisations to strengthen government capacities for coordination, disaster preparedness and response at national and regional levels.

Results from 2018

As of 30 April 2018, UNICEF had US$ 10.2 million available against the US$ 43.8 million appeal (23 per cent funded) . UNICEF worked in collaboration with line ministries and local non-governmental organizations, drawing on a high level of community acceptance to mitigate insecurity and overcome access constraints in conflictaffected regions. UNICEF is leading the establishment of sentinel sites to strengthen the nutrition surveillance system and closely monitor the nutrition situation taking prompt actions to adjust response while supporting children screening. In addition, with UNICEF support, 509,685 children were vaccinated against polio. In crisis-affected areas, 21,000 people benefitted from provision of emergency WASH kits and temporary access to safe water. UNICEF 's education activities focused on strong advocacy in communities and with local leaders for children, especially girls rights to learning as well as addressing schools closure. Some 6,051 children (3,147 girls and 2,904 boys) benefitted from psychosocial support through seven child-friendly spaces. For sustained access and service delivery to affected population, UNICEF as a key humanitarian stakeholder and lead agency is strongly advocating for upholding the humanitarian principles and respect of humanitarian negotiation space.