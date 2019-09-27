High-Level Meeting on Mali and the Sahel: Co-chairs’ summary

On 25 September, the United Nations hosted a high-level meeting on Mali and the Sahel on the margins of the General Debate of the seventy-fourth session of the United Nations General Assembly. The meeting was opened by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr. António Guterres, together with the President of the Republic of Mali, H.E. Mr. Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, and the President of Burkina Faso, H.E. Mr. Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, also President of the G5 Sahel. The President of Mauritania, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Ould Ghazouani; the President of Niger, H.E. Mr. Mahamadou Issoufou; the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chad, H.E. Mr. Cherif Mahamat Zene; the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat; the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, H.E. Mr. Sabri Boukadoum; the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of France and Germany, H.E. Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian and H.E. Mr. Heiko Maas, and the President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), H.E. Mr. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, also took part in the inaugural session. The inaugural session was followed by a ministerial segment co-chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, H.E. Mr. Sabri Boukadoum; the African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security, H.E. Mr. Smaïl Chergui; the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Burkina Faso, H.E. Mr. Alpha Barry; the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mali, H.E. Mr. Tiébilé Dramé, and the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Mr. Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

Participants discussed the implementation of the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali (“the Agreement”) originating from the Algiers process and reaffirmed that it remains the cornerstone for ending the crisis in Mali. The participants took note of steps taken to accelerate the implementation of key measures envisaged in the Agreement. Almost three months after the adoption of Security Council resolution 2480 (2019), participants noted the steps already taken towards the implementation of the priority measures of the Agreement listed in its paragraph 4. They welcomed the progress made in the Accelerated Demobilization Disarmament and Reintegration process with the transfer of over 1,000 armed groups combatants from northern to southern Mali for training prior to their formal integration in the Malian Defense and Security Forces (MDSF). Highlighting the urgency of the redeployment of the reconstituted units for the reestablishment of State authority in northern Mali, including the return of civilian administration and restoration of basic services, they called for the early finalization of the comprehensive plan for the progressive redeployment of the reconstituted and reformed MDSF as part of a broader vision for Security Sector Reform. Participants further called on the Government to accelerate the transfer of resources and competencies to local authorities in line with the Agreement. They welcomed the enaction of the legislation establishing the Northern Economic Development Zone. Underlining the need to ensure the full effective and meaningful participation of women in the mechanisms established by the Agreement, participants called on the parties to take urgent steps to ensure the participation of women in the peace process.

Participants welcomed the launch of the national dialogue. Noting with appreciation the inclusive consultations during the preparatory phase, they underlined the need for focused discussions and concrete outcomes to reinvigorate the implementation of the Agreement and avoid any further delays. They called on all stakeholders to sustain the spirit of compromise and collaboration and take urgent measures to implement key reforms envisaged under the Agreement, including the constitutional review.

As regards central Mali, participants expressed serious concern about the rising levels of violence, the increasing number of civilian casualties and worsening humanitarian situation. They welcomed the intensified political, security and reconciliation efforts of the Malian authorities to stem the violence and called on the Government to finalize and implement a comprehensive politically-led strategy to protect civilians, reduce intercommunal violence, and re-establish State presence, State authority and basic social services in Central Mali. They further highlighted that bringing perpetrators of human rights violations and crimes to justice was an essential step towards the reestablishment of State authority and would also serve as an important deterrent. Participants underlined that worsening food insecurity and violence along community lines had heightened humanitarian needs and urged international partners to support the ongoing emergency response.

Noting the need for sustained support by the international community to ensure the full implementation of the Agreement, participants paid tribute to the key role played by Algeria, the International Mediation Lead and President of the Comité de suivi de l’Accord, as well as by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Mali and MINUSMA. Some advocated for MINUSMA’s mandate to become more robust.

All participants underlined the urgency to increase efforts to fight terrorism in the sub-region highlighting the importance of coherence and complementarity between all regional initiatives. Participants noted that the G5 Sahel, including its Joint Force, remained an instrumental part of the response to combat terrorism and transnational crime. Some reiterated the call for a chapter VII mandate. They commended efforts by G5 Sahel member states to operationalize the Joint Force, despite numerous challenges, including continuous equipment and training shortfalls. Some identified a need to further strengthen the Human Rights Compliance Framework. While calling on donors to disburse outstanding pledges, participants urged G5-Sahel member states to spare no efforts to increase the number of operations on the ground. They further underscored the need to enhance intelligence sharing within the framework of the Nouakchott process and to ensure stronger linkages between the different security initiatives in the region.

Participants expressed concern about the spreading of terrorist activities into the Gulf of Guinea, which threatened to reverse the gains that have been made by these countries in human development, economic growth and democratic governance. They welcomed the announcements made during the recent extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS Heads of States and Government in Ouagadougou on 14 September 2019, including on the mobilisation of USD 1 billion towards the 2020-2024 Priority Action Plan as well as the ECOWAS preventive approach promoting communication and inter-community dialogue and strengthening traditional conflict prevention mechanisms. Participants also welcomed the new Partnership for Security and Stability in the Sahel, recently launched at the 2019 G7 summit held in Biarritz, notably its focus on internal security and justice in the broader framework of Security Sector Reform.

It was highlighted that an unprecedented pace of action and level of coordination was required to address the needs of the population on the ground, as the aggravation of conflict and climate shocks risk to further worsen already dire humanitarian conditions and further endanger sustainable development. Participants held the surge in farmer-herder conflicts as an example of the increased threat arising from climate change and one of the region’s most complex and pressing challenges. The inextricable link between security and development, and the need to work on both simultaneously, was also underscored. Governments in the region and their international partners briefed that they were working to implement comprehensive and mutually reinforcing solutions to the challenges facing the Sahel in the areas of governance, development, security and resilience.