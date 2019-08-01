Helpdesk Report: K4D - International Donor Activity on Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation in the G5 Sahel Countries

This review provides a snapshot of current adaptation and mitigation projects being implemented by multilateral and bilateral donors

This review provides a snapshot of current adaptation and mitigation projects being implemented by multilateral and bilateral donors in the G5 countries of the Sahel. Although not a systematic review, the research for this review has methodically examined key multilateral donor websites and bilateral donor websites for information on each of the G5 countries and climate change programmes. The review has focused on programmes currently being implemented or that have completed in the last two years or so. Therefore, the review is not exhaustive; it has particularly focused on programmes that have impact evaluations and reviews in order to identify lessons learned. Its focus is limited to programmes that are explicitly related to climate adaptation or mitigation.

