The Government of Japan and WFP join forces to provide integrated food and nutrition assistance to vulnerable populations in Mali

Bamako: The Government of Japan has contributed approximately USD1.8 million (one billion XOF) to the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) to improve food security and nutrition, while reinforcing resilience for vulnerable communities in Mali.

This contribution will directly benefit 122,000 people including 94,000 schoolchildren and 27,000 food-insecure people, including internally displaced persons and those affected by climate change in the central and northern regions of Mali.

"I thank the Government of Japan for this generous contribution to WFP's work in Mali," said Sally Haydock, WFP’s Country Director and Representative. "Thanks to this reinforced partnership in support of the Government of Mali, WFP will provide an integrated response in the country’s central, northern and western regions, where populations are severely affected by various shocks, particularly during the lean season," she added.

Mali continues to experience growing insecurity, violent conflicts resulting in population displacement, climatic shocks exacerbated by the adverse effects of COVID 19 pandemic, and rising prices of the already scarce food commodities. Crop prospects also remain compromised due to poor rainfall this year. WFP’s response to these crises currently targets 1 million of 1.3 million food-insecure individuals identified through the Harmonized Framework for Food Security Analysis conducted in March 2021.

Working alongside the government, WFP will continue to build the resilience of vulnerable communities through interrelated interventions that include school feeding, nutrition, and asset creation by and for communities to enable them to provide safe and nutritious food for themselves

"In this emergency context, food assistance is essential to attenuating its economic impact. Therefore, the Government of Japan is financing, within the framework of its multilateral cooperation in the form of non-reimbursable emergency aid, programs operated by international organizations for the benefit of vulnerable communities", indicated Daisuke KUROKI, Japanese Ambassador to Mali.

Japan is a long-standing WFP partner, whose contribution has enabled the organization to respond to emergency food needs while also supporting the Government of Mali to develop strategies for sustainable improvement in food and nutrition for the most vulnerable groups.

In Mali, WFP's integrated assistance strategy is instrumental in establishing a continuum across emergency responses and recovery initiatives, based on the triple nexus of humanitarian aid, development, and peace. This strategy enables targeted populations to be more resilient to climate shocks and the effects of conflict on their livelihoods.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate.

