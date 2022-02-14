The Government and the humanitarian community appeal for US$686 million for critical humanitarian aid in Mali

Bamako, 14 February 2022 – Under the Government leadership, the United Nations and humanitarian partners have launched the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Mali. The 2022 HRP appeals for US$686 million to help 5.3 million of the most vulnerable people.

The humanitarian situation in the country is critical. Conflict and insecurity hinder humanitarian workers’ access to communities. The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) remains high, with urgent needs for education, health, water and sanitation assistance. More than 1.8 million people will be affected in the upcoming the lean season, between June and August, with highest number ever recorded since 2014, compared to 1.3 million affected in 2021.

To respond to the urgent needs of communities affected by food and nutrition crises, the United Nations has released $10 million through the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). "For humanitarian and development actions, it is essential to secure people’s safety, including the safety and security of actors assisting them", said Alain Noudehou, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Mali.

“Together, we must support the restoration of the livelihoods of displaced and refugee populations, support their safe return to their places of origin to gradually reduce their dependence on humanitarian assistance,” he added. “It is necessary to continue to strengthen durable solutions initiatives and ensure better coordination between humanitarian, development and peacebuilding actions to better address needs and for the resilience of communities in conflict or post-conflict areas”.

The delegated Minister of Health and Social Development in charge of Humanitarian Action, Solidarity, Refugees and Displaced Persons, Oumarou Diarra said that "the commitment of implementing partners who access the vulnerable people who are in difficult conditions, sometimes at the risk of their lives, is welcomed".

In 2021, the humanitarian community received US$215 million out of the US$563 million requested, equivalent to 38 per cent of the sought funds. The humanitarian community thanks all donors and renews its calls to increase funding to better support populations and strengthen their resilience. Without urgent and flexible funding, the humanitarian situation risks to exacerbate the fragility and needs of vulnerable women, girls, boys and men. For example, the nutrition of over 959,000 children, including 247,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition and 712,000 children under 5 suffering from moderate acute malnutrition, will be interrupted.

