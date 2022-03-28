Mali + 11 more

Global Risk Analysis - March 2022

Format
Analysis
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Twelve risks to watch over the next six months

ACAPS has just released a new Global Risk Analysis, which outlines a number of key contexts where a notable deterioration may occur within the next six months, leading to a spike in humanitarian needs.

The report aims to enable decision-makers to understand potential changes that could have humanitarian consequences and to take them into account in planning and preparedness.

High risks identified:

  • Mali
  • Sudan

Medium risks identified:

  • Colombia/ Venezuela
  • Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
  • Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)
  • Ethiopia
  • Mali
  • The Philippines
  • Yemen

Low risks identified:

  • Kenya
  • Pakistan
  • Tonga

Related Content