Mali + 11 more
Global Risk Analysis - March 2022
Attachments
Twelve risks to watch over the next six months
ACAPS has just released a new Global Risk Analysis, which outlines a number of key contexts where a notable deterioration may occur within the next six months, leading to a spike in humanitarian needs.
The report aims to enable decision-makers to understand potential changes that could have humanitarian consequences and to take them into account in planning and preparedness.
High risks identified:
- Mali
- Sudan
Medium risks identified:
- Colombia/ Venezuela
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
- Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)
- Ethiopia
- Mali
- The Philippines
- Yemen
Low risks identified:
- Kenya
- Pakistan
- Tonga