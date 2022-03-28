Global Risk Analysis - March 2022

Twelve risks to watch over the next six months

ACAPS has just released a new Global Risk Analysis, which outlines a number of key contexts where a notable deterioration may occur within the next six months, leading to a spike in humanitarian needs.

The report aims to enable decision-makers to understand potential changes that could have humanitarian consequences and to take them into account in planning and preparedness.

High risks identified:

Mali

Sudan

Medium risks identified:

Colombia/ Venezuela

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)

Ethiopia

The Philippines

Yemen

Low risks identified: