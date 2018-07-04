GIEWS Update: West Africa - Sahel - Elevated risk of deterioration in food security in pastoral areas across the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin

Highlights:

• Poor rains in 2017 affected livestock across the pastoral areas of the Sahel.

• Persisting insecurity hampers access of animals to the grazing areas in northeastern Nigeria, northern Mali and the Lake Chad Region.

• Large concentrations of livestock in safe areas are resulting in shortages of pasture and depressed prices of livestock products and incomes for pastoralists.

• Prices of cereals are generally at high levels as demand is reinforced by the return of transhumant pastoralists moving from southern areas to northern normal grazing areas.

• Livestock prices are at low levels due to declining export demand from Nigeria, resulting in decreasing terms of trade and reducing pastoralists’ access to food.

• Around 2.5 million pastoralists and agro-pastoralists are food insecure, and a high risk of livelihood losses are expected during the lean season if mitigation actions are not taken.

• Timely support to pastoralists’ livelihoods is needed to prevent a deterioration of their food security situation and undesirable macro-economic implications.