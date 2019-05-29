GIEWS Country Brief Mali 29-May-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Favourable rainfall conditions are allowing timely start of 2019 cropping season in the south

Above-average cereal output gathered in 2018

Prices of coarse grains generally decline as a result of good availabilities

Strong economic growth and declining food price inflation

Civil insecurity maintains the need of food assistance for vulnerable people

Timely start of cereal planting in the south

Planting of the 2019 maize, millet and sorghum crops started on time in May in the southern part of the country. Adequate rainfall amounts since early May resulted in favourable moisture conditions for crop development in recently planted areas. In northern cropping areas, the season is yet to start and the activities are limited to land preparation and early planting of rice.

Above-average cereal output estimated in 2018

The continuing support by Government and partners in terms of agricultural inputs and generally adequate rainfall in 2018 benefitted crop development in most parts of the country. The country’s aggregate cereal output in 2018 is estimated at 10.1 million tonnes, about 9 percent higher than the 2017 output and 26 percent above the five-year average. Major year-on-year production increases have been registered for millet 23 percent and rice 17 percent higher than the 2017 harvest.

Despite the above-average 2018 production, import requirements for the 2018/19 (November/October) marketing year are set at average 2 million tonnes due to higher demand from traders to replenish stocks.

Coarse grain prices remain lower than last year in most markets

Despite the seasonal decrease in food availability and disruptions in some markets due to insecurity, the overall supply of cereals in most markets remains adequate. Prices of local rice, sorghum and millet were stable or began to increase in April due to the seasonal tightening of supplies and stronger household demand for human consumption and seeds. However, good domestic availabilities from the 2018 harvests and imports contributed to maintain prices below their year-earlier levels.