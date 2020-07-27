GIEWS Country Brief Mali 27-July-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Favourable moisture conditions allow timely planting of 2020 crops

Above‑average cereal output gathered in 2019

Prices of coarse grains generally stable, reflecting sufficient supplies

Continued assistance still needed for vulnerable people

Favourable moisture conditions allow timely planting of 2020 crops

Planting of the 2020 coarse grain crops (maize, millet and sorghum), to be harvested from September, started on time in May in the southern part of the country and is expected to finish in July in the more northern cropping areas. The latest weather forecast by the Forum of the Agro‑Hydro‑Climatic Seasonal Forecast in Sudano‑Sahelian Africa (PRESASS) points to average and above‑average precipitation amounts between June and September 2020, with likely positive impacts on yields and availability of pasture and water for livestock. Abundant rains since early May resulted in favourable moisture conditions for the germination and establishment of the crops, which are currently at sprouting, seedling and tillering stages across the planted areas. Weeding activities are regularly underway. Despite the favourable weather conditions expected during the season, some localized production shortfalls are likely to occur in the North and Central regions due to the persisting conflict that limits agricultural activities as well in the areas bordering the Niger valley due to flooding.

Seasonal rains increased water and pasture availability in July 2020, improving livestock body conditions and enhancing the animal market value in most parts of the country. The animal health situation is overall stable, with only seasonal outbreaks of epizootic diseases as the Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) in sheep and goats and the Foot‑and‑Mouth (FMD) in cattle. In the Liptako Gourma and Menaka regions, pasture conditions are affected by the persistence of insecurity, which is disrupting the movement of livestock, the limiting access to pasture and the causing rapid degradation of fodder and water resources in accessible areas.

Above‑average cereal output estimated in 2019

Favourable rainfall in 2019 benefitted crop development in most parts of the country. The national cereal production in 2019 is estimated at 10 million tonnes, 17 percent above the average of the last five years. However, several areas experienced production shortfalls due to the late onset of the rains, pockets of drought and localized flooding during July‑August 2019.

Despite the above‑average 2019 cereal production, import requirements for the 2019/20 marketing year (November/October) are expected to remain at the average level of about 450 000 tonnes due to the strong demand by traders aiming at replenishing their stocks.

Prices of coarse grain stable in most markets

The supply of cereals in most markets remains adequate despite the seasonal decrease in availability. In addition, the easing of the COVID‑19 restrictive measures, coupled with food distribution programmes and Government trade regulations, contributed to keep prices of coarse grains broadly stable in June. Overall, prices remained lower than their year‑earlier values, reflecting the good output gathered in 2019. By contrast, in parts of central and northern regions, insecurity continued to disrupt trade flows, affecting market supplies and putting upward pressure on food prices.

Continued assistance still needed for vulnerable people

According to the March 2020 “Cadre Harmonisé” analysis, about 1.3 million people are estimated to need external food assistance during the June to August 2020 period, well above the 554 000 food insecure people that were estimated for the same period in 2019. Prior to the COVID‑19 outbreak, the increase in the number of food insecure population was mainly due to the effects of adverse climate events (late onset of the rains, drought and flooding) in some localized areas and the persisting insecurity in central and northern parts of the country. It is very likely that the food security situation will further deteriorate as livelihood activities have been affected by the expansion of COVID‑19 and the containment measures implemented by the Government. These measures have negatively affected households’ incomes, particularly in urban and peri‑urban areas, where most people rely on daily work, casual labour, petty trade and food vending activities.

Food security conditions worsened significantly in 2019 particularly due to the escalation of conflict across the Liptako Gourma and Menaka regions. The majority of displaced households is facing a deterioration of livelihoods due to civil insecurity. As May 2020, the United Nation High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) identified over 250 000 people that have been displaced in central and northern parts of the country. In addition, the country hosts approximately 45 000 refugees.