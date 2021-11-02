GIEWS Country Brief Mali 02-November-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Production of coarse grains in 2021 forecast above average, while production of rice anticipated at reduced level

Cereal imports in 2020/21 estimated slightly above average

Prices of cereals in October 2021 were well above year-earlier levels

Severe prevalence of food insecurity in 2021 due to upsurge of violence

Harvesting of the 2021 main season coarse grains crops is underway and it is due to conclude in December. Rainfall amounts between June and August were conducive for crop development in the major growing regions in southern and western parts. Reflecting beneficial rains, remote sensing data indicated favourable crop conditions as of early October. Crop yields of coarse grains are expected to be at above-average levels due to favourable weather conditions and enhanced access to subsidized agricultural inputs. The planted area to maize crops increased significantly on a yearly basis, driven by government programmes that distributed large amounts of subsidized maize seeds. Production of maize in 2021 is officially forecast at 4.7 million tonnes, about 35 percent above the five-year average. Plantings of millet and sorghum contracted year on year as farmers switched to more profitable crops, mainly cotton, the country’s main agricultural export earner. However, production of millet and sorghum is expected to be at 1.9 and 1.6 million tonnes, about 8 and 5 percent above the five-year average, respectively.

Harvesting of main season rice crops is underway and it is expected to conclude in January 2022. The area planted to rice crops contracted significantly in 2021 compared to the previous year, due to adverse weather, reduced access to inputs and a deterioration of the security situation in parts of important rice producing regions, notably Mopti and Segou, and also in Gao and Tombouctou. Increased violent events perpetuated by non-State armed groups (NSGAs) limited farmers’ access to fields and constrained availability of inputs and labour. In addition, several rural households have been displaced and were forced to abandon their crops. Erratic rainfall in parts of central and northern regions also hampered planting operations, contributing to the contraction of the sown area. As a result, production of paddy rice is anticipated at 2.55 million tonnes, 14 percent below the previous five-year average.

Livestock body conditions and milk production are estimated at average levels across southern, western and central parts. Constrained access to pastures and limited fodder availability in northern areas caused by insecurity and localized dry spells, disrupted pastoralist activities and curbed local production prospects