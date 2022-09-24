General Assembly: General Debate

SEVENTY-SEVENTH SESSION, 12TH & 13TH MEETINGS (AM & PM)

Statements

PHILIP EDWARD DAVIS, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of the Bahamas, said the people of his country are justifiably proud of what they have accomplished in the country’s 50 years of independence. However, Hurricane Dorian in 2019, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 impacted his country. Prior to that, the Bahamas welcomed millions of visitors every year. With no visitors coming to visit, due to the pandemic, the health crisis quickly became an economic and education crisis. Now, a global inflation crisis is making the basics of life unaffordable for too many, creating more hardships for people in his country and around the world. In addition, everyday his country must also defend its ocean borders from trafficking in people, drugs and guns. Further, among all challenges faced by the international community, none requires more urgent action than the climate crisis. Yet, despite decades of conferences and meetings featuring warnings from scientists and experts, one sixth of all carbon emissions ever — some 407 billion tons — occurred between 2010 and 2020.

Calling for climate justice and fairness, he asked why small island developing States who have contributed so little to the problem experience the biggest burdens. The transition to clean energy will create jobs, increase efficiencies and improve living standards. However, countries like his own, trapped by billions in climate debt, need funding to transition to renewable energy infrastructures. In February and July, his country hosted the One Young World regional and annual conferences for young people regarding climate-related issues. In addition, in August, the Bahamas brought together the Caribbean countries to agree on consensus positions for negotiations at the twenty-seventh Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27). It is also actively defining ways to safeguard its shallow seas, mangroves and seagrasses — all of which act as a major carbon sink for the world, he said, inviting those with technological solutions to bring their innovations to his country.

Recalling that, last year, he informed the General Assembly of the threat to the financial services industry in his country and the region, he noted that “sadly, little to nothing has changed”. “Now, we are yet again the victims of inequitable and unjust measures on the part of major economic actors,” he said, recounting that just yesterday the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) issued a statement placing his country on its blacklist. Calling that action profoundly unfair, he asked why European States that operate frameworks akin to that of blacklisted countries are not eligible for inclusion in that list. He further asked why all the countries targeted are small, vulnerable and former colonies of European States. The $2 trillion to $3 trillion estimated to be laundered each year through the developed countries are never flagged as causes for concern. Yet, the Bahamas, which is widely recognized as one of the best regulated in the world, is singled out for such reputational attacks. He pointed to the “darker issues of prejudged discriminatory perceptions”, stressing that: “Black-governed countries also matter.” He voiced support for reforms in the global financial system, adding that international financial institutions can and should forgive the debt incurred due to the economic shutdown of COVID-19.

Noting that crises in neighbouring countries impacts his own, he reiterated his country’s opposition to the decades-long embargo and sanctions on Cuba, stressing that COVID-19 has made the existing hardships of its people much worse. As well, the people of Haiti continue to suffer, with instability in the country fuelling more tragedy and threatening the entire region. In addition to migration, his country is also struggling with the proliferation of guns. While they are not manufactured in the Bahamas, they illegally find their way into the country and within days can be connected to some criminal activity. Defending its borders is an expensive challenge. Efforts can be made at the source to ensure that a right to bear arms does not quickly and easily translate into a right to traffic arms. He also recalled the Alliance of Small Island States’ work in 2020 on the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index — a critical step forward in ensuring greater equity for countries such as his own. Noting the need for a more robust and better change-making architecture across the United Nations, he voiced hope that Member States will support the candidature of Stephen Bereaux for the seat of director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau of the International Telecommunication Union(ITU) for the 2023-2026 term.

ABDOULAYE MAÏGA, Prime Minister ad interim of Mali, voiced his deep disagreement with the Secretary‑General’s stance on the 46 Ivorian mercenaries. Describing it as a bilateral and legal issue between two brotherly countries that does not fall under the competences of the Secretary-General, and stressing that there are no links between the 46 mercenaries and the United Nations, he expressed his opposition to the portrayal of Mali as perpetrator rather than victim. The Secretary-General is not a Head of State, and the acting President of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is not a civil servant, he added. Since August 2020, Mali has been going through a transitional process which will end on 26 March 2024. The transitional authorities have committed to carry out institutional reforms before organizing elections to guarantee lasting institutional stability in Mali, he underlined, pointing to the passing of the electoral law. He also stressed that Mali is the only country in the world that is currently facing four different types of insecurity simultaneously: terrorism; communal conflicts manipulated by terrorists and their foreign State sponsors; cross-border organized crime; and violent actions by isolated individuals. Alongside the return to constitutional order, Mali is continuing to fight against extremist groups. “The terrorist groups have been seriously weakened,” he said. However, these criminal groups can still cause harm in an attempt to terrorize the people of Mali, he warned, praising national security forces.

Detailing his Government’s efforts to recruit, train, equip and bolster the operational capacities of the national defence and security forces, he cautioned that the military and security solution has its limits. He drew attention to his Government’s global integrative strategy, including political, social and development measures. The approved national stabilization strategy and the 2022‑2024 action plan reflect a holistic approach to implementing peace and reconciliation agreements. On the Algiers Process, he welcomed the active role of Algeria and the support from the international mediation team. He expressed gratitude to the neighbouring countries for having created conditions that allowed the safe and dignified return of Malian refugees, and paid tribute to all the victims — civilian and military — who have given their lives in Mali. He reiterated his Government’s demand for a paradigm shift and adaptation of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) to the environment it is deployed — to be a support force in Mali, as it seeks stability.

However, the decision of France to unilaterally withdraw its military forces from Mali was a stab in the back by the French authorities, he said, adding: “The deeply anti-French French authorities have denied universal moral values and betrayed the humanistic legacy of their philosophers.” Further, the French have become an obscurantist junta that is nostalgic for new colonialist, condescending and vengeful practices, he said, denouncing the illegitimate and illegal sanctions by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against Mali. The Malian population has been under embargo for seven months, he pointed out, praising the solidarity of friendly countries and the African people. He also criticized obscurantism of the French junta, which violated Malian airspace by sending drones, military helicopters and fighter planes more than 50 times and by providing information and arms to terrorist groups. Recalling the French intervention in Libya — decried by all Africa — and the forced participation of thousands of Africans in the First and Second World War, he said slave trade explains the economic well-being of France.

“How many Africans died for France,” he exclaimed, requesting an emergency meeting of the Security Council to enable Mali to present evidence of the attacks and violations committed by the French army, as well as evidence regarding terrorist groups receiving intelligence and arms. Emphasizing that these hostile acts are incompatible with the Charter of the United Nations, he called for the personal involvement of the Secretary-General with the Security Council to guarantee the success of Mali’s request and the end of the proxy war imposed on it. In combating terrorism and violent extremism, he highlighted Mali’s commitment to human rights and zero‑tolerance policy against impunity. However, the Government is also opposed to the instrumentalization of human rights for political purposes. He voiced regret over the selectivity observed vis-à-vis massacred populations in some villages and the media manipulation, describing innocent civilians as neutralized terrorists. The Malian people fully support the Government and the return to constitutional order, he stressed, noting that the Malian transition authorities have no other aim but to carry out political and institutional reform before organizing elections.

Ralph E. Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, said that, in times of overwhelming conflict, civilizations either descend into barbarism or into “respair”. At present, the overwhelming majority of the world suffers as one State acts with exceptionalism, “grounded in manifest destiny”, while another, with military prowess, seeks global hegemony. Instead of giving up, the world needs to remember that the multilateral system can also offer pathways to peace, prosperity, sustainable development and security.

Calling for global leadership to redouble its response to these challenges, he stressed: “It is an indictment on our civilized Assembly that horrific wars rumble on, unabated, in Ukraine, Yemen, Syria and parts of Africa.” He also condemned the oppression of the Palestinian people, the unjust embargo on Cuba and the imperialist attempts to subvert the elected Governments in Venezuela and Nicaragua. Further, the situation regarding Taiwan is being ignored, he pointed out, adding that the United Nations could bring peace and security to the area by allowing that country’s participation in the Organization, World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). All these problems have solutions; mature, coherent multilateralism grounded in international law is the only way forward for humanity.

He also detailed a series of natural disasters experienced by his country, including 32 volcanic eruptions and Hurricane Elsa; these all followed the “harsh effects” and impact of the pandemic. Now Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is suffering through scarcity and sky-rocketing prices of fuel, food and fertilizer. He highlighted the multilateral organizations that were instrumental in delivering aid during the 2021 volcanic eruptions, including the World Food Program (WFP), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). These were coordinated through the United Nations, Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean. “Episodic support must, however, metamorphose into structured ongoing solidarity if Small Island Developing States are to survive and thrive,” he cautioned.

The agenda for small island developing nations includes global action combatting and adaptation to climate change, financing for development and implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, he continued. Specific to the Caribbean context, however, is the urgent need for reparation from European States for their “commission of native genocide and the enslavement of Africans”, an issue that needs be addressed. He also spotlighted the deteriorating situation in Haiti, a fellow member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), condemning the international community’s neglect on the issue and underlining that country’s need for the Organization’s help. Further, he pointed out that his nation’s development is being hindered through banking “blacklists”, sanctions and disinformation. Calling for appropriate United Nations reform, he encouraged continued “partnership between all nations” to ensure peace and security.

DICKON MITCHELL, Prime Minister of Grenada, pointed out that the COVID‑19 pandemic has taught the international community the value of cooperation, timely exchange of information and sharing of resources. Therefore, it is imperative that the matter of climate change be escalated to the same level of urgency. The world must now accept that the solutions to these problems cannot be found be found in “this grand Hall”, but rather in young people, who stand to lose the most from the inaction of the world’s current leaders. He called on young people to be agents of change rather than victims of climate change.

The small island States of the Caribbean are already experiencing significant effects of climate change, he said, adding: “We watch and wait, with bated breath and a silent prayer, in the hope that this year it will not be ‘our turn’.” He reiterated his call for the scaling up of climate finance for adaptation and the removal of challenges that developing States face to access climate financing. He also called for increased technology development and capacity-building, especially for young people.

On a national level, he noted that the pandemic exposed structural weaknesses and resource deficiencies in his country’s health-care system. In addition, the ensuing closure of borders and stagnation of tourism exacerbated already high levels of unemployment and poverty. To that end, the Government intends to mitigate such circumstances in the future by diversifying its economy and developing information and communications technologies.

Noting that the war in Ukraine has resulted in hardships upon nations unconnected with the conflict, he joined the call for the Russian Federation to end its war efforts in Ukraine and for the parties to negotiate a peaceful settlement. He also renewing his call for the Caribbean to remain a zone of peace and for Cuba to be removed from the United States’ List of State Sponsors of Terrorism. Further, he said it was regrettable that more has not been done for Haiti to help it achieve political stability, peace and economic progress.

Reiterating support for the International Court of Justice’ efforts regarding the border dispute between Guyana and Venezuela, he reaffirmed his country’s support for the territorial integrity of Guyana and called for an end to the imposition of unilateral coercive measures against Venezuela. He also stressed that, for small island States to eliminate poverty and attain sustainable levels of development, the vulnerability criteria must be comprehensively reviewed as a matter of urgency. To that end, he called for a new multidimensional vulnerability index for small island developing States, which would “eliminate the threat to our economic development and security”.

DIMITAR KOVACHEVSKI, Prime Minister of North Macedonia, said that his country joined global efforts responding to the war in Ukraine. “In doing so we relied on our own experiences and lessons learned,” he noted, adding that peace, strength and progress can be achieved only with unity. Recalling that, in 1991, his country peacefully declared independence and in 2001 tackled internal inter‑ethnic conflict, he underscored his commitment to the concept of “one society for all”. Such an approach is setting an example of a functional multi‑ethnic democracy, while being a significant factor of stability in the Western Balkans. “Functional solutions, solutions that work in a small area always serve as a road map to finding solutions in the global setting,” he added.

He went on to express concern that a permanent member of the Security Council, the Russian Federation, decided to resolve a challenge using force despite being a member of an organization founded on the commitment of preserving world peace. Demonstration of force by a larger country against a smaller country was a dangerous and impermissible precedent, he said, describing the unprovoked aggression by the Russian Federation as a gross violation of the Charter of the United Nations, as well as the norms and principles of international law. He called on the Russian Federation to put an immediate end to the aggression and withdraw its troops from Ukraine, underlining that putting an end to aggressions is a necessary precondition for resolving conflict by the means of diplomacy and dialogue.

Developments in Ukraine pushed numerous other global conflicts to the background, he continued, noting that terrorism, hybrid threat and fake news continue to constitute a serious threat to humanity. There must also be a focus on threats related to the catastrophic floods in Pakistan, loss of biodiversity, air pollution and the lack of water. Consolidated preventive actions are needed. In addition, in line with its international commitments in the humanitarian area, his country has accepted Ukrainian refugees. In North Macedonia, all ethnic communities have equal constitutionally guaranteed rights and obligations. Further, together with Albania and Serbia, his country established the Open Balkan initiative, a regional interconnectivity aiming to eliminated restrictions of movement of people, trade, transport of goods and provision of services between the countries. Moreover, the countries agreed to remove bans on trade in basic agricultural and food products. “We are also intensively considering options for cross-border trade in electricity and providing assistance with various energy sources,” he reported, as the world is facing a serios energy situation.

Emphasizing the importance his country places in its membership in the European Union, he noted that, “after long 17 years”, it was granted a candidate status for membership in the bloc and started accession negotiations. “The EU membership of the Republic of North Macedonia is of essential importance also for the European Union itself,” he said, highlighting the enlargement process in the Western Balkans. Reiterating his support towards the European integration of the Western Balkans, he underscored that it would contribute to overall peace in Europe.

MOEKETSI MAJORO, Prime Minister of Lesotho, reporting that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed Lesotho’s vulnerability as Africa’s landlocked least developed country, called for innovation and digital technology to achieve sustainable recovery and readiness for future pandemics. In addition to the pandemic, he pointed to other unpredictable global shocks that impacted his country, including wars, climate-related events and the lack of predictable financing. Without a true spirit of partnership, where each partner lives up to expectations, “the Decade of Action will end as a decade of disappointment”, he warned.

The pressing challenge of climate change has a direct bearing on food insecurity and poverty in Africa, he continued, cautioning against destruction of the continent’s ecosystems, land degradation and the decline of agricultural productivity, which is the mainstay of small economies. Pointing to the indisputable scientific evidence of the link between global warming and human activity, he noted that catastrophes have begun to hit, mostly affecting the poorest and most vulnerable countries. The global climate-finance architecture is complex, he added, calling on the international community to simplify the accessibility of funds earmarked for climate change.

Spotlighting recurring conflicts and eruption of new ones in many parts of the world, he said that the emergence of new extremist groups and terrorist entities are a stark reminder that the international community must act collectively. The use of military force alone as a strategy for combating terrorism has never been a panacea for eradicating that menace. Terrorism requires a holistic approach that addresses its root causes. Similarly, leaders should not turn a blind eye on the plight of civilians in all conflict areas, he noted, stressing the importance of consistency in dealing with humanitarian crises in different parts of the world. Raising concern over the simmering trade and political tensions between the United States and China, he emphasized that military power and aggression can never beget peace. In the same vein, he said the ongoing war in Ukraine and other parts of the world inflicts a reputational carnage on the United Nations.

He added his support to the call for the reform of the United Nations, including the Security Council, recalling United States President Joseph R. Biden’s statement, on 21 September, calling for representation of Africa in the permanent category of the Security Council. He also noted that heightened geopolitical tensions have led to the re-emergence of protectionist trade policies, adding that the economic war in terms of sanctions has the potential to make global supply chains less efficient. In this context, all economic and political sanctions should be lifted against Zimbabwe, he said, also expressing solidarity with the people of Cuba for having endured economic sanctions for so many years. He further urged the international community to intensify efforts to bring to an end the question of Western Sahara, whose people “languished under the hegemony of colonialism for far too long”. Along similar lines, he expressed support to the Palestinian who “endure untold pain and suffering”.

ADRIANO AFONSO MALEIANE, Prime Minister of Mozambique, said that new outbreaks of internal tensions and inter-State conflicts, terrorism and international organized crime are negatively affecting the economic and social development of countries. Constructive dialogue and concerted multilateral actions are needed. By incorporating the Sustainable Development Goals into his country’s priorities, Mozambique has managed to improve the livelihood of its people and tackle poverty. He underscored his country’s standing commitment to the protection and conservation of the environment and ecosystems. However, the current multilateral institutional financing model needs to be rethought so that it allows more resources to be mobilized in order for Mozambique to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Turning to COVID-19, he reported that the measures adopted by the Government to contain the spread of pandemic were successful. As a result, 96.6 per cent of the country’s population over 18 years of age are vaccinated.

“Climate change places Mozambique under permanent surveillance,” he continued. In recent years, the country has been strongly affected by natural disasters that led to the loss of human lives and displacement of persons, while also causing extensive damage to infrastructure and socioeconomic activities. To respond to these challenges, the Center for Humanitarian and Emergency Operations of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) was created in 2021. It aims to provide SADC countries with tools and institutions to provide a rapid response and coordinated intervention to emergencies caused by climate change. His country will continue strengthening climate security by advocating for and disseminating good practices of environmental protection, management and risk reduction of natural disasters.

He also highlighted the remarkable progress in the process of disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of former Renamo guerrillas. To date, 4,002 former Renamo guerrillas, of a total of 5,221, have participated in this process. “We foresee, by the end of this year, the conclusion of the [disarmament, demobilization and reintegration],” he affirmed. This process will be an important milestone in the implementation of the national peace and reconciliation agreement signed between the Government of Mozambique and Renamo on 6 August 2019. With the completion of this stage, the Government will focus on long-term reintegration and more effective reconciliation to ensure sustainability of the peace process and consolidation of national unity.

To prevent and combat terrorism in some districts of the Cabo Delgado Province, the Government adopted a comprehensive approach to strengthen operational capacity of the defence and security forces, stabilize security and enable recovery, reconstruction and socioeconomic development, he said. With support and assistance of multilateral and bilateral cooperation partners, including SADC, the European Union and Rwanda, the country made progress in combating terrorism. “Mozambique's approach is a pioneering one in terms of concerted regional action to address the global threat of terrorism,” he said. These actions contributed to the reestablishment of security. Because of that, there has been a gradual return of the population to their areas of origin. He also noted that, with the implementation of the Cabo Delgado Reconstruction Plan resumption of economic and social activity has resumed in the regions previously affected by terrorist actions.

EDI RAMA, Prime Minister of Albania, stressed that the international community’s hopes and beliefs were shattered and its assurances broken by an unprovoked, unjustified and premeditated war in Ukraine. “It is an open battle between an aging cynical tyranny and a young growing democracy,” he stressed. Shying away from this battle between the principles — sovereignty, territorial integrity, freedom and the right to decide on the future independently — and principles contrary to those, is shying away from the duty to “protect ourselves, our countries, our children”. Condemning the sham referenda recently conducted in some parts of the occupied Ukrainian territory, he called for and expressed support towards adopting a convention on the prevention and punishment of crimes against humanity.

At a time when a multitude of crises have put the world in turmoil through open conflicts, terrorism and nuclear threats, he pointed out that cybersecurity is also closely linked to and has a huge impact on peace and security. He recalled that his country had become the target of an unprovoked cyberattack in July, which turned out to be a State-sponsored aggression, orchestrated and carried out by Iran. Adding that Albania was left with no other choice but to sever its diplomatic relations with that country, he urged the Organization to focus more seriously and concretely to address cybersecurity by investing in prevention of cyberattacks and helping Member States build resilience.

Turning to the Balkans, he stressed that nothing concerning the wars and crimes which had occurred in the region will be forgotten. He also stated that justice and accountability must be pursued based on facts with proof and evidence, not with fiction or distorted reality. Highlighting an example of a report adopted by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in 2011, which accused the “Kosovo freedom fighters of the despicable crime of organ trafficking”, he expressed hope that based on the accusation’s lack of evidence, Parliamentary Assembly will honour the truth and accept his country’s request to produce a follow-up report on this issue.

He went on to say that his country is focused on building the future of the Balkans together with its neighbouring countries, as characterized by the launch of the Open Balkans initiative, a platform open to all countries in the region. Meanwhile, he reiterated his country’s support of the need for every country, including Serbia, to recognize the Republic of Kosovo. The two sides should work towards a comprehensive peace agreement “by doing their part to adopt a European Union-United States-backed breakthrough,” he added.

PIETRO PAROLIN, Secretary of State and Head of Delegation of the Holy See, underscored the importance of multilateralism and the irreplaceable role of the United Nations. Governments must heed the plea of countries and peoples who suffer most from the consequences of the Organization’s current limitations. Revitalization must go beyond the General Assembly and extend to reform of the Security Council, he said, stressing that its members, especially the permanent members, hold a crucial responsibility for the maintenance of peace and order in the world. “When there is no shared vision or political will for peaceful coexistence, and the very guardians of peace ignore the rules they claim to uphold, they become themselves the perpetrators of grave injustices,” he underscored. Instead of squandering vast sums on military equipment, countries should invest in avoiding war, rather than preparing for it. Education is the primary vehicle of integral human development and therefore should be a priority. He also drew attention to the war in Ukraine and its impact on nuclear security and food and fuel prices, among others, voicing concern that: “As winter approaches in the Northern hemisphere, many living in colder climates will face an existential choice between heating and eating.”

Addressing these crises — which can only be resolved fully once the violence in Ukraine ceases — requires urgent and concerted action, he stressed. Spotlighting the refugee crisis in Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia, he said that implementing the Global Compact for Safe, Regular, and Orderly Migration, as well as the Global Compact on Refugees, remain among the best ways to encourage international cooperation and burden‑sharing. States must continue to fulfil their obligations to their citizens, including ensuring their people to live in peace, security and dignity in their countries of origin. He expressed concern about situations across the world, including in the State of Palestine, Libya, Sahel and across Africa, Haiti, Nicaragua, and between Armenia and Azerbaijan, noting that the Holy See continues to follow those situations. He also said that, in regards to climate change, it was up to each State party to honour the obligations incumbent upon them and to implement the relevant agreements. The Holy See, acting in the name and on behalf of the Vatican City State, recently deposited the instruments of accession both to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and to the Paris Agreement on climate change. Thus, it will become a party to both prior to COP27.

WANG YI, Minister for Foreign Affairs of China, underscoring that peace is crucial for the future of the international community, emphasized that “turbulence and war can only open Pandora's box, and he who instigates a proxy war can easily get himself burned”. To ensure human prosperity and advancement, the world must remain open and oppose exclusion. Noting that protectionism can only “boomerang” with decoupling and supply‑chain disruptions that hurt everyone, he called on the international community to uphold the World Trade Organization (WTO)-centred multilateral system. Noting that the world needs to embrace diverse civilizations, he emphasized that democracy and human rights should not be used as tools or weapons to achieve political ends. He further stressed that no country should abuse its power to bully other sovereign countries.

Noting that his country has been a “pace-setter” for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he added that the Global Development Initiative, originally proposed by President Xi Jinping last year, has laid out dozens of concrete steps to accelerate its implementation. As the world’s largest developing country, China will continue to stand with all developing States, who are no longer the silent majority in international and multilateral processes. On the COVID-19 pandemic, he highlighted that his country has provided over 2.2 billion doses of vaccines to more than 120 countries and international organizations. Referring to the country’s Belt and Road Initiative, he spotlighted that it has already signed cooperation documents with 149 countries and 32 international organizations.

Turning to the war in Ukraine, he expressed support for all efforts conducive to its peaceful resolution. He therefore called all parties to keep the crisis from “spilling over” and protect the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries. Noting that a few countries have arbitrarily imposed unilateral sanctions, cut off development aid and frozen lawful assets of other countries, he particularly expressed support for Cuba in its struggle to defend its sovereignty and oppose external interference. Turning to Taiwan, which has been an “inseparable part of China’s territory since ancient times”, he stressed that its “One China” policy has become a basic norm of the international relations and a consensus of the international community. His country would continue to work for the peaceful reunification with sincerity, he said, adding that, to realize this goal it must combat separatist activities with the firmest resolve and take the most forceful steps to oppose external interference. “Any move to obstruct China's reunification is bound to be crushed by the wheels of history,” he said.

PHAM BINH MINH, Deputy Prime Minister of Viet Nam, pointed out that global military spending surged to $2.1 trillion while the international community failed to raise $100 billion tackling climate actions, threats to global security and poverty exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this dire context, he reaffirmed his support for multilateralism and emphasized the need for international solidarity and partnerships at all levels. On a national level, he affirmed that cooperation was indispensable during the Doi Moi renovation, resulting in Viet Nam being on track to become a developed, high-income country by 2045. Emphasizing that his country is not an exception, he encouraged the international community to choose partnership over mistrust to bring about positive change.

He expressed solidarity with Cuba and called for the immediate lifting of the unilateral embargoes. International law must be respected as it is the only way to maintain the sovereign integrity of States and resolve disputes peacefully. Calling for a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, he offered his country’s support towards diplomatic efforts and the country’s reconstruction. He also noted that multilateral institutions must continue sharing knowledge between members in order to find appropriate global solutions to problems. To this end, the Secretary-General’s Our Common Agenda is an example of forward-looking proposals. Regional organizations can bolster multilateral cooperation, highlighting his country’s with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Turning to security in the South China Sea, he called on all parties to exercise self-restraint, refrain from unilateral activities and attempts to change the status quo, and not to threaten or use force, in accordance with international law including the United Nations Charter and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

This year, Viet Nam celebrates its forty-fifth year as a United Nations member, he reported, underscoring that the Organization has been the most reliable partner during the period of post-war reconstruction, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Doi Moi Renovation. Detailing Viet Nam’s relationship with the Organization, he noted that it was a member of major United Nations bodies, most recently the Security Council. His country’s men and women also serve in peacekeeping missions in South Sudan, Abyei and the Central African Republic and the country is aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, an ambitious goal given its level of development and technology capacity. His country is also hoping for a seat on the Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 term, he said, adding: “In unity there is strength, with solidarity and partnerships there is power.”

SALEUMXAY KOMMASITH, Deputy Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, said the international community faces environmental and economic crises as well as armed conflicts, while multilateralism has been undermined by unilateralism. It is disheartening that the most vulnerable people and countries suffer the most, he added. Further, the least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing States that were recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are now also confronting climate, food and energy crises. He asked the General Assembly to stop lecturing, blaming or shaming one another because those behaviours run counter to multilateralism and will only slow solutions. To that end, he called for necessary reform of the United Nations to render it more effective in addressing the world’s problems. He said that unilateral sanctions not only violate the United Nations Charter and international law but also hamper development. The United States must lift the economic embargo on Cuba, he stressed, emphasizing that unilateral coercive measures cause innocent people to suffer.

Turning to sustainable development efforts in his country, he said that the Government presented two voluntary national reviews detailing progress in and challenges to implementing the Sustainable Development Goals through through its National Socioeconomic Development Plans and 2030 Vision and Green Growth Strategy. Though the country recorded progress prior to 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic undermined much of it. Further, the country is facing extreme weather events due to climate change. The Government has implemented the revised nationally determined contributions, aiming to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. To that end, he expressed the urgent need of financial resources and technical support not just for his country but also for developing countries, least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing States to achieve their commitments to the Paris Agreement on climate change. He also called for renewed political will coupled with concrete actions taken by the international community in the upcoming COP27 in Egypt to preserve the planet for many generations to come.

He expressed his Government’s support in implementing the internationally development goals and agreed-upon programmes of action for least developed countries and landlocked least developed countries as well as other United Nations development frameworks. Reaffirming his commitment to multilateralism, he strongly committed to supporting conflict resolutions through peaceful means as described in the United Nations Charter. More action-oriented solutions and non-politicized approaches must be adopted, he stressed. Expressing gratitude for States that support its membership in the Economic and Social Council for the 2023-2025 term, he said his delegation will work on advancing partnership towards a more resilient and sustainable world.

DON PRAMUDWINAI, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Thailand, spotlighting the global food crisis, urged States to strengthen multilateral action among like-minded partners, United Nations agencies, WTO and international institutions to address the crisis. “It is vital to keep our global supply chains open for seamless cross-border flows of food, fertilizers, and essential goods,” he noted. He also welcomed the Black Sea Grain Initiative and underscored the importance of international cooperation in responding to new global challenges. To promote sustainable development, his country adopted a Bio-Circular-Green economy model to achieve a more balanced development in its post-COVID-19 recovery phase. The model uses science, technology and innovation to encourage resource optimization for environmentally friendly economic growth. He also reiterated Thailand’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065 in its efforts to address climate change. Provision of adequate support will enable the country to increase its nationally determined contribution target to 40 per cent. “This is not an empty promise,” he emphasized. Recalling the pledges made by developed countries, he urged them to provide financial, technological and capacity-building support to developing countries so that they may tackle climate-related challenges.

His country also provided humanitarian assistance to Myanmar bilaterally and with the assistance of ASEAN, he reported, noting it donated more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and financially supported the activities of UNICEF, WHO, WFP and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in that country. He expressed support for the constructive role of ASEAN, underscoring that the time-tested practice of the bloc on consolation, cooperation and consensus makes it best placed to help Myanmar. “Close regional cooperation can complement the multilateral system and reinforce the global agenda,” he said, stressing that in 2022 his country will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting under the main theme “Open. Connect. Balance.”. That theme represents the willingness to embrace every opportunity, connect in all dimensions and balance in all aspects.

Turning to the Ukraine crisis, he drew attention to the possibility of a breakthrough in November. In three different cities in the South Asia region world leaders would be assembling at the ASEAN Summit, Group of 20 and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. This could be “a golden opportunity” for all stakeholders in the Ukraine crisis to meet, he said, adding that these events could serve as the most appropriate platforms for talks to provide a possible “exit” from the high-tension global crisis in Ukraine. He added that the United Nations, as a guardian of peace and stability, could join in any juncture to add value to these endeavours, adding his wish for the parties to take advantage of this “golden opportunity”.

DEMEKE MEKONNEN HASSEN, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, emphasized that climate disasters and their destructive impacts are preventable, stressing that countries must realize their climate finance commitments to build resilience and mitigate impact. To meet emission‑reduction targets, States require focused coordination, non-politicization, avoidance of securitization and cooperation in good faith. He emphasized that Africa is not responsible for the historic emissions that caused the climate crisis. “Yet, we are making the most tangible contribution to mitigate the impacts of climate change,” he pointed out. The Ethiopian Green Legacy Initiative contributed to a strong culture of afforestation. “We are also on a path to sustainable energy transformation and green growth,” he added, calling for tangible support.

He expressed concern over the lack of universality in the United Nations organs, noting that Africa does not have a permanent seat at the Security Council. “Our quest for African solutions to African problems is yet to be given the respect and support it deserves,” he said. Highlighting the significant progress Ethiopia made in socioeconomic development and democratization, he recalled that, in November 2020, it fell victim to the “most heinous and treasonous attack” waged against its national defence forces. The criminal group aiming to destroy societal foundation of the country, colluded with external actors that oppose the country’s development aspirations. “The insecurity this group created has been very tragic and costly,” he said, calling for support for a peace, reconciliation and reconstruction agenda.

He also reported that 2021 was a milestone year for his country and for the whole Nile River Basin, announcing that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has started to produce electricity. He also underscored his country’s commitment to equity and cooperation in the use of transboundary rivers and shared prosperity with all riparian countries. Emphasizing the importance of implementing the Sustainable Development Goals, he also underlined the importance of reforming the global financial architecture to ensure more equitable, speedy and collaborative cooperation based on the needs and potential of least developed countries. He called on the States to actively support Governments that work to create a conducive environment for the prosperity of their countries and urged that global institutions become more representative and responsive to current challenges.

SERGEY V. LAVROV, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, said the United States, declaring victory in the cold war, has behaved as if it has the sacred right to act with impunity whenever and wherever it wants. Recalling the war of aggression — in Yugoslavia, Iraq and Libya — which claimed many hundreds of thousands of lives, he also asked: “What is the outcome of the adventurism of the United States in the Middle East? Has the human rights situation improved? Is the rule of law better? Has the socioeconomic situation stabilized?” Pointing to the quest to spread NATO to the East and bring the military infrastructure to the borders of the Russian Federation, he warned that Washington, D.C., now has the goal of subjugating the Asian areas. At the June NATO summit in Madrid — under the slogan of Indo-Pacific Strategy — it aimed to undermine what has been ASEAN policy for decades, namely open and regional architecture. In addition, Washington, D.C. — promising its military support — is playing with fire around Taiwan. Washington, D.C., is trying to turn the entire world into its own backyard through unlawful unilateral sanctions, preventing countries from getting access to medications, vaccines and food, as seen in the blockade of Cuba. Further, despite the efforts made by the Secretary-General, namely the Istanbul agreement, the impediments against Russian grain and fertilizers have not been lifted. For several weeks, 300,000 tons of fertilizer are being held up in European ports, he said, proposing they be forwarded free of charge to the countries in Africa that need it.

Detailing Moscow’s history of non-interference, he recalled that his country voluntarily dissolved the Treaty of Warsaw, thus removing the reason for NATO’s existence. Against the position of London and Paris, Moscow also supported the re-unification of Germany without any preconditions. It withdrew its military from Europe, Asia and Latin America, and recognized the independence of former Soviet republics. Moreover, Moscow leaders believed the promises of Western leaders not to expand — not by an inch — NATO in the East. However, when that started, it agreed to legitimize it by signing the Founding Act between the Russian Federation and NATO. Moscow warned the West it was unacceptable to bring the military infrastructure closer to the Russian borders. Turning to the 2014 crisis, he said that the West watched in silence as members of the coup started bombing eastern Ukraine. He cited Kyiv’s attempt to ban the Russian language, education, mass media and culture, along with chasing Russians out of Crimea and waging war against Donbas. Further, Moscow played a role in stopping Kyiv’s neo-Nazis in the east of Ukraine, he said, demanding that the Minsk package of measures be implemented.

The incapacity of Western countries to negotiate and the continued war by the Kyiv regime against their own people left Moscow with no choice but to recognize the independence of the Luhansk and Donetsk people’s republics and start a special military operation to protect the Russian and other people in Donbas, he stressed. He also underlined the intention to remove the threat against Russian security which NATO has been consistently creating in Ukraine. For the Anglo‑Saxons, Ukraine is just an expandable material, as they are fighting against the Russian Federation. NATO declared his country “an immediate threat on their way to total domination”. At the same time, the collective West, headed by Washington, D.C., is sending frightening signals to other countries. One of the consequences of the crusade by the West against the objectionable is the growing decline of multilateral institutions that have been turned by Washington, D.C, and allies into tools to implement their own selfish interest. On broadening the representation of the Security Council, he identified India and Brazil — key international actors — as worthy candidates to the permanent membership.

SIRODJIDDIN MUHRIDDIN, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, said that climate-related hazards and disasters could slow or reverse Tajikistan's path towards the realization of the 2030 Agenda and threaten agricultural productivity and food security. “While we all have been struggling with the consequences of these water-related disasters, we are becoming increasingly aware that water is vital and a resource we must value, protect and manage effectively,” he said. In that regard, he urged States to attend the United Nations 2023 Water Conference with new commitments to enrich the water action agenda launched by his country. His country is also promoting an integrated approach to addressing water and climate issues, including the Water and Climate Coalition, and called on the General Assembly to support an upcoming draft resolution on declaring 2025 as an international year of glaciers' preservation.

Regarding Afghanistan, he said that that country is rapidly becoming a safe haven for terrorist groups and a springboard for spreading the Taliban's radical extremism. It was also consolidating and creating a new hotbed of tensions near his country’s border of 1,400 kilometres it shares with Afghanistan. Thus, it was paramount for his country to strengthen its border with Afghanistan. He also highlighted the issues regarding the Tajik-Kyrgyz border, noting that, on 19 September, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan signed the protocol on the settlement of the situation and ceased hostilities. Troops and military equipment of both sides were be withdrawn to their places of permanent deployment. A joint inspection was organized in the border area and a joint task force was set up to monitor the implementation of the agreements reached. Most importantly, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to resolving all bilateral issues exclusively by political and diplomatic means.

However, he reported that Kyrgyzstan is deviating from the agreements reached, creating a false appearance of withdrawing troops and heavy military equipment from the line of contact by hiding them in populated areas near the border. “The responsibility for any next round of tension on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border will lie exclusively with Kyrgyzstan,” he said. Detailing the result of Kyrgyzstan’s military aggression, he said that more than 40 civilians of Tajikistan were killed and about 200 were injured, including devout Muslims — attendants of the mourning ceremony in the mosque. The parties had reached an agreement on the description of the State border line according to the documents of the national territorial delimitation of 1924-1927 — the only legal framework for continuing the negotiation process. In order to show goodwill and maximum flexibility, “we met our neighbor halfway and agreed to also use the documents of the 1989 parity commission proposed by Kyrgyzstan”, he noted. Border issues require the political will of the parties and daily, thoughtful, joint work based on the political will of those parties. His country was ready to continue negotiations towards building together an atmosphere of peace, friendship and harmony, he affirmed.

SUBRAHMANYAM JAISHANKAR, Minister for External Affairs of India, stressed that the international landscape has faced a sharp deterioration, with the effects of the conflict in Ukraine adding to the challenges of countries recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Pointing out that the global South will be the most impacted by these crises, he underscored that the inequity of vaccine distribution should not be replicated in other domains. On the war in Ukraine, he emphasized that his country is on the side of peace, which calls for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way out. It is in his country’s interest to find an early resolution, he added.

Highlighting that his country has had to contend with other challenges, especially in its region, he stressed the need for the international community to rise above narrow national agendas. He reported that his country had sent 50,000 metric tons of wheat along with medicines and vaccines to Afghanistan, extended credits of $3.8 billion to Sri Lanka for fuel, essential commodities and trade settlement, and supplied 10,000 metric tons of food aid and vaccine shipments to Myanmar. To combat climate change, he emphasized that his country remains deeply committed to working in line with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement. He also added that his country’s stance is based on the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, considering different national circumstances.

His country will assume the presidency of the Group of 20 this December, he said, noting that reforming the governance of multilateral financial institutions will be one of its core priorities, along with addressing issues such as debt, economic growth, food and energy security, and environment. Also noting that India was Chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee this year, he called for a global architecture that responds to the new technical tools deployed against open, diverse and pluralistic societies. Having borne the brunt of cross border terrorism for decades, India firmly advocates a zero-tolerance approach. Finally, on Security Council reform, he noted that, while his country is completing its tenure this year, it is prepared to take up greater responsibilities. However, it seeks to ensure that the injustice faced by the global South is addressed through such a process. Calling for serious negotiations on this matter to proceed sincerely, he emphasized: “They must not be blocked by procedural tactics. Naysayers cannot hold the intergovernmental negotiations process hostage in perpetuity.”

ANN CHRISTIN LINDE, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, stressed that the war in Ukraine must stop and Russian troops withdraw. Her country and the European Union have scaled up their contributions to meet immense global relief, recovery and resilience needs, she said, noting Sweden’s increased humanitarian assistance to a record $950 million this year. She commended the efforts of the Secretary-General and the President of Türkiye on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, noting that some 50,000 metric tons of wheat, thanks partly to Swedish funding, will soon leave the port of Odessa, bound for millions of people at risk of famine in Yemen. Also, a significant part of Sweden’s aid budget has been directed to the United Nations as an investment in global peace, security and development, and the multilateral system itself. Recalling the international meeting Stockholm+50 in June, she said Sweden has spearheaded the climate transition through innovation and green investments, and an ambitious increase in climate aid. To advance climate security, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) took key decisions last year during the Swedish Chairpersonship, and the European Union is “scaling up”.

Turning to nuclear security, she said the countries of the Stockholm Initiative for Nuclear Disarmament have presented ideas to heed the Secretary-General's call to bring disarmament and non-proliferation back to the top of the international agenda. She stressed the need to prevent another pandemic, noting that her country and the European Union have made substantial contributions to global vaccination. In 2021 alone, Sweden committed over $600 million to global health. “The military invasion of a country in our neighbourhood […] has also fundamentally changed Sweden’s security environment,” she pointed out.

Noting her Government’s decision on 16 May to apply for membership to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), she underscored that security is best built together with others. During the first half of 2023, Sweden will hold the presidency of the Council of the European Union and looks forward to deepening cooperation with partners around the world. It must be safe to work for peace, security, development and human rights, she said, voicing support for the work of the United Nations-appointed independent investigator to bring clarity to the circumstances of the death of former United Nations Secretary-General, Dag Hammarskjöld, and his crew.

NIKOLAY MILKOV MILKOV, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, said that his country attaches utmost importance to the peace, stability and prosperity in the region of the Western Balkans. The transformative power of the European Union integration process and the inclusive regional cooperation are the most powerful tools for achieving democratic governance, market economy, political, economic and social sustainability. “We will continue to support these countries on the path to the [European Union],” he stated. He also expressed concern over the lack of progress in advancing the Middle East peace process, as well as the recent escalation of tension in the Gaza Strip. “An enhanced cooperation between international and regional partners is needed to provide political horizon for the resumption of bilateral Israeli-Palestinian negotiations,” he emphasized. In addition, the human rights situation in Afghanistan and the restrictions imposed by the Taliban on the rights of women, girls’ access to education and on journalists was of great concern.

Turning to the situation in Ukraine, he pointed out that the global food system has already been under pressure even before the war, due to climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the crisis escalated dramatically because of the war, with disruptions in food, energy and financial systems in over 90 countries around the world putting 1.7 billion people at risk. Commending the deal on resumption of grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, mediated by the United Nations and Türkiye, he underscored its importance alleviating current food crises. He also emphasized the need for humanitarian assistance to a number of countries in the global South, particularly in Africa, and specifically in the Sahel and Lake Chad regions that were further exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “They come as an additional burden on post-COVID recovery efforts,” he said, calling for specific and comprehensive responses to address short-term needs of the countries concerned.

With Bulgaria holding the presidency of the Economic and Social Council, he underlined the importance of emerging economies and sustainable development, as well as to the priorities of the small island States and their specific needs, including their existential struggle with the impact of global warming and the constant rise of sea levels. He also stressed that education was a solid foundation for future peace, tolerance and sustainable development. Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic further limited access to education for children in developing countries, he highlighted the active role his country played in the preparation of the Transforming Education Summit. In regard to the United Nations reform, he expressed his support for the comprehensive reform of the Security Council. “We have come to a critical juncture where further keeping the status quo is untenable,” he said. As a result, he advocated for allocation of an additional non-permanent seat in the reformed Security Council to the Eastern European Regional Group.

SAMEH HASSAN SHOUKRY SELIM, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Egypt, said the pandemic’s devastating impacts, coupled with successive geopolitical crises, have battered developing countries’ economies, as evidenced by the sovereign debt crisis. Many countries in the Middle East and Africa lack the resources required to confront that crisis, he added, calling on developed countries to launch a global debt swap initiative between creditor and debtor nations to transform the bulk of debt into joint investment projects. Such an initiative would combat unemployment, create jobs, and contribute to economic growth. Noting threats to global security, he said primary among them is the attempt to undermine the nation-State by interfering in its internal affairs and disrespecting the particularities of different societies. Other threats include terrorist groups and armed militias that dominate the security scene of a number of States. As such, the nation-State and its institutions must be empowered to play its role at all levels in order to reach an international system wherein the values of dialogue, cooperation, and understanding overcome the use of force.

Turning to the current food crisis, he pointed out that in Africa alone one in five people are at risk of hunger, and the continent remains a net food importer at an annual cost of $43 billion. An integrated strategy is needed and must address, among others, the root causes of the crisis, the negative impacts of climate change, and developing countries’ access to global markets. Given its location, his country is ready to cooperate with all parties to establish an international hub for storing, supplying, and trading grains in Egypt, in support of collective food security. As President of COP27, he urged all members of the international community to put their pledges and commitments into action and support developing countries and least developed countries in their efforts to confront the devastating impacts of climate change. Also needed are commitments to implementing the pledges to double adaptation financing and ensure accelerated delivery of the $100 billion annually, as well as work on a just transition to renewable energy.

He went on to highlight that water security remains one of the most important challenges facing the world today, especially in the Middle East and Africa, which includes some of the driest and most arid countries in the world. He pointed out that the issue is not always due to a lack of resources or declining rainfall, but often results from the actions of upstream riparians that assert their absolute control over a transboundary water resource, in disregard for the principles of humanity, good-neighbourliness and international law. Even after a decade of futile negotiations, his country remains committed to self-restraint and to respecting the Ethiopian people’s right to development. However, this cannot be at the expense of the Egyptian people’s right to life and survival, he said, stressing the need to reach, without delay, a comprehensive legally binding agreement regarding the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, in accordance with the Agreement on Declaration of Principles concluded by Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia in March 2015 in Khartoum.

JEYHUN AZIZ OGLU BAYRAMOV, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, pointed out that his country is well-known for promoting intercultural and interfaith dialogue, spotlighting the Baku Process that the Government launched in 2008 with various partners. Based on that experience, Azerbaijan launched a new international initiative, the Peace4Culture Global Call, which aims to contribute to sustainable peace and the development and protection of cultural heritage. Among other international and domestic initiatives, Azerbaijan also pursues a transition to a green, circular economy, which is a priority in its development agenda despite oil and gas playing a significant role in its economy. He pointed out that the non-oil sector of his country’s economy rose by 11 per cent in the first half of 2022, triggering a 7.2 per cent increase in its gross domestic product (GDP). Further, $3 billion has been allocated from the State budget towards building new “smart” cities and villages using modern urban-planning methods. Positioned at the crossroads of the North-South and East-West transport corridors, routes passing through Azerbaijan offer competitive advantages for transport operators and businesses, he added.

However, he noted that Armenia has inflicted long-term damage on his country’s environment, also destroying, plundering or misappropriating thousands of Azerbaijan’s cultural-heritage objects. Recalling that his country has called on Armenia for decades to support an independent, transparent mission by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to advise on protecting cultural heritage in the region, he reiterated that request. For almost 30 years, Armenia has committed ethnic cleansing and carried out an illegal settlement policy. In response to yet another large-scale military provocation, Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive in 2020, liberating its territories and resolving the conflict through military and political means in line with the statement signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, the Russian Federation and Armenia on 10 November 2020. Azerbaijan has now embarked on unprecedented recovery and reconstruction activities in the liberated territories, he said, but a major impediment to this process is Armenia’s continued refusal to provide accurate, complete information on mined areas.

He went on to emphasize that his country is committed to regional peace, stability and development and, to this end, that establishing good relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan is key to building a secure, prosperous South Caucasus. Azerbaijan, therefore, has initiated the process of normalizing its relations with Armenia, along with efforts to begin delimiting borders and unblocking transportation and communication links. He pointed out, however, that Armenia — instead of implementing its commitments in good faith — frequently resorts to provocations and sabotage to exacerbate tensions and undermine the normalization process. Detailing the recent large-scale military provocation by Armenia, he underscored that his country “is not, and cannot be, interested in this tension” and noted that the latest hostilities erupted near areas where large-scale, post-conflict investment, rehabilitation and reconstruction projects were under way. Urging Armenia to constructively engage in the ongoing normalization process, he stressed that “it is high time” for both nations to turn over this tragic page of history and start building a better future for their children. “The commitment of the Azerbaijan side is there,” he underlined.

VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, stressing that the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine flagrantly violates international law and undermines the rules-based order, said he is deeply concerned about the potential annexation of more Ukrainian territory. The multilateral global system is being severely tested and the temptation for unilateralism has become stronger: “The need for global cooperation in the face of transnational challenges has never been greater or more urgent,” he stressed. An uneven and fragile recovery from COVID-19, prolonged inflation, increased interest rates and energy prices, disruption and polarization demonstrate that without cohesion, trust or even an ability to agree on facts, the unity needed for societies to confront such challenges will be undermined. Moreover, the climate crisis is a clear and present threat. “The post-World War II era of relative stability and prosperity has come to an end,” he said, stressing that the only way forward is to uphold the inclusive and rules-based multilateral system. He pointed to his country’s contributions to that goal, including the establishment of the Forum of Small States, which now comprises 108 countries.

Global security depends on upholding the fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said, stressing that small States in particular cannot allow the world to regress to one where “might is right. He used the example of the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea — which brough order and predictability to ocean governance — to show that, while not perfect, the multilateral system is the best option for addressing transnational challenges and managing global commons. Commending the Secretary-General’s ambitious plan Our Common Agenda, he pointed to areas where building resilience in urgently needed. Calling for a sustained, ambitious response and continued commitment to the Paris Agreement and Glasgow Climate Pact, he said that Singapore — a small, low-lying and alternative energy disadvantaged island nation — is especially vulnerable to climate change and sea-level rise. However, Singapore takes its climate change action obligations seriously and has raised its climate ambition to achieve net zero by or around mid-century and is devising a comprehensive strategy to green the economy.

Turning to global health and pandemic preparedness, he stressed the need to build a more robust global health architecture to protect future generations and said Singapore will continue supporting the COVAX facility and the World Bank’s financial intermediary fund for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. He underscored that the world needs an open and inclusive global framework to harness and optimize the opportunities of digital transformation, while effectively addressing its challenges — including ensuring that small States and developing and least developed countries benefit. In that vein, he voiced support for the Secretary-General’s Global Digital Compact proposal and noted Singapore’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations chairs the Open-Ended Working Group on security and the use of information and communications technology (ICT). The consensus adoption of the Working Group’s first report is a welcome sign that multilateralism can still deliver meaningful progress on the global commons.

VLADIMIR MAKEI, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Belarus, said the conflict in Ukraine stems from a wider geopolitical chaos, whose causes must be sought in events 30 years ago. History teaches that epoch-making wars resulting in unfair and humiliating peace terms contain the seeds of future conflicts, and the so-called “winners” of the cold war did not draw on examples from past peacemakers, or the cooperation established during the Second World War by the “Big Three” — Joseph Stalin, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill. The cold war ended not with an official treaty, he noted, but with some kind of “gentlemen's agreements” and declarations — with the West selfishly offering post-Soviet States only one path: that of its satellites. NATO expanded eastward despite arrangements achieved, including via Soviet leaders, trampling upon the vital principle that one party must not seek its own security at the expense of others. Citing NATO’s involvement in illegal wars in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya and Syria — in addition to attempts to encroach on historical Eastern Slavic lands — he said it is the collective West that should fully bear the responsibility for the ongoing bloodshed in Ukraine.

The West, he stressed, further refused to consider proposals that came from its opponents in 2009, when the Russian Federation invited all parties to sign a new European security treaty that would de jure wrap up the cold war. Succeeding proposals from Belarus in 2017 and Moscow in December 2021 were also ignored. The West wants to establish a unipolar world, ruled from one hegemonic centre, he affirmed. While it has dominated the globe for five centuries, he stated that neo-colonialism is no longer an acceptable or viable option. Noting that when the West was beginning its global ascent, the world witnessed the Copernican revolution of knowledge, he called for a similar “Copernican” paradigm shift today. The world is too complex a structure to reduce all its problems to a confrontation between so-called “democracies” and “autocracies”. Economic sanctions aimed to achieve a change of power through food riots — however, most countries have not joined the effort, and Belarus and the Russian Federation are largely self-sufficient and will weather the storm. Sanctions have also driven up prices in developing countries by 300 per cent over the last half a year, while Africa is facing fertilizer shortages of over 2 million tons. No matter how some may swagger today, “ordinary people in Europe will have to freeze in the coming winter”, he stressed.

The origins of Ukraine’s problems should be sought in 2004 when the West carried out the first colour revolution, with the second revolution a decade later securing anti-Russian Federation status for Ukraine. Instigated by the United States and their allies, he said Ukraine has been exterminating the people of Donbas for eight years simply because the local people want to speak their native language, Russian. Ukraine is paying the price in blood because its politicians bought into deception and disregarded the historical brotherhood of the three East Slavic peoples — Belarusians, Russians and Ukrainians. However, a ceasefire agreement and comprehensive strategic peace settlement can only be achieved through negotiation. As a neighbour and an affected country, he insisted Belarus should be part of that process and of final security guarantees. He called on countries representing the developing world to take the lead on global security, including the Non-Aligned Movement and Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Urging an end to mutually destructive rhetoric and fatal total confrontation that leaves no room for diplomatic efforts, he stressed: “Let us act — lest it becomes too late.” Belarus is ready to be a vigorously engaged and responsible stakeholder in security processes at the global and regional levels.

LUCA BECCARI, Minister for Foreign Affairs of San Marino, underlining the importance of the United Nations Charter and the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development, highlighted the General Assembly resolution where the international community strongly condemned the aggression against Ukraine and demanded the Russian Federation immediately stop its military aggression and fully respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence. All involved parties must renounce the use of force and reopen the channels of dialogue and negotiation, he stressed, adding: “No one should remain indifferent to war, but rather we should all work responsibly to create the conditions for dialogue and peace with the full involvement of international institutions.” While reaffirming the responsibility to protect, he also reiterated his country’s full commitment to the obligations under human and humanitarian law and its support to the International Criminal Court. He also voiced his support for initiatives such as the Accountability, Coherence and Transparency Group’s Code of Conduct on Security Council action against genocide, war crimes or crimes against humanity and the declaration by France and Mexico on voluntary veto restraint.

As a member of the Group of Friends on Children and Armed Conflict, he stressed the need to strengthen child protection capacities and encouraged Member States to adopt relevant protection instruments, including the Paris Principles and the Safe Schools Declaration. Noting that children and youth are uniquely — and often disproportionately — affected by conflicts and atrocities, he commended the Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict and her Office’s commitment to the protection of women and girls and the prevention of sexual and gender-based violence. As well, persons with disabilities should be taken into account; barriers to information, evacuation and emergency assistance should be lifted. He condemned the deliberate attacks against schools, hospitals, places of worship, journalists, humanitarian workers, human rights defenders and peacekeepers. He also condemned the Russian Federation’s dangerous nuclear rhetoric, stating: “Any threat of use of nuclear weapons is unacceptable and of the utmost concern.” Recalling his country’s participation in the tenth Review Conference of the Non-Proliferation Treaty and in the first Meeting of State Parties, he expressed his regret that they did not adopt the final document and urged all States to join the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Turning to the effects of conflicts, he noted San Marino has welcomed more than 300 Ukrainian refugees, which is equal to 1 per cent of the entire Sammarinese population. Armed conflicts displace farmers, destroy agricultural assets and food stocks and disrupt markets, vital services, supply chains and prices. The international community must address food security and continue to incentivize sustainable production, supply and consumption to make healthy diets less costly and more affordable for all. As the promoter of the General Assembly resolution establishing 29 September as the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste, he reiterated his country’s stance that fighting food loss and waste will promote food security and welcomed all awareness-raising initiatives. Climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and armed conflicts all threaten the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. Citing the Secretary-General’s Our Common Agenda report, he called for the United Nations to adapt quickly and the Security Council to reform.