Five things you need to know about Mali

This year has been particularly severe for Malians, who continue to battle the relentless impact of insecurity, conflict and drought. The number of people who desperately need help is the highest since 2012, when 4.6 million people were food insecure. This year, more than 4.3 million people in Mali are expected to be affected by the lean season—the period between when farmers’ food stock runs out and the next harvest. It began in June and will last until September this year.

