Final Communique: Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on the Situation in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso (4th June 2022)

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened an Extraordinary Session in Accra, Republic of Ghana, on 4th June 2022, under the chairmanship of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority.
The Extraordinary Summit was convened to review the recent political developments in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, since the last Extraordinary Summit held on 25th March 2022 in Accra.
