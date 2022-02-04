Female genital mutilation in Mali - Insights from a statistical analysis

Mali’s programmatic response to FGM

Mali’s programme to end FGM seeks to respond to the multidimensional drivers and consequences of the practice. Evidence suggests that high levels of FGM persist in the country due to the absence of a legislative framework prohibiting the practice, pressure from religious leaders to maintain the status quo, and social sanctions for those who reject the practice. UNICEF and its partners have developed a new and innovative country programme for Mali (2020-2024) that includes, as one of its objectives, a change in social norms and gender norms surrounding FGM.The success of this approach will be measured by whether there is an increase in the proportion of women and men who believe that FGM should be eliminated.The Ministry of Promotion of Women, Children and Family leads the initiative, with contributions from line ministries, community-based, civil society and non-governmental organizations, and other UN agencies.

The programme relies on the following evidence-based strategies: