EUCAP Sahel Mali: mission extended until 31 January 2023 and mandate adjusted

The Council has decided to extend the mandate of EU civilian mission EUCAP Sahel Mali until 31 January 2023 and has allocated it a budget of over €89 million for the period from 15 January 2021 to 31 January 2023.

The Council has also decided to adjust the mission's mandate to enhance its ability to assist and advise the Malian internal security forces by supporting a gradual redeployment of Mali's civilian administrative authorities to the centre of Mali. In addition, the objectives of the Regional Advisory and Coordination Cell have been adapted to improve the cooperation and coordination between G5 Sahel structures and G5 Sahel countries, and the regionalisation of CSDP action.

The decision, adopted by written procedure, was taken as part of the strategic review of CSDP engagement in the region.

Background

EUCAP Sahel Mali is a European Union civilian mission based in Bamako. It was launched on 15 January 2015 following an official invitation by the Malian government to assist the internal security forces with reasserting the government's authority over the whole of the country in the wake of the 'Northern Mali Crisis', which left large parts of the country under the control of various factions.

EUCAP Sahel Mali provides assistance and advice to the national police, the national gendarmerie and the national guard in the implementation of security reform in close coordination with other international partners, including the Delegation of the European Union and the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

Mr Hervé Flahaut, a French police General with more than 30 years of professional experience, is the Head of Mission of EUCAP Sahel Mali as of 1 January 2021.

Two other CSDP missions are present in the region as part of the EU's integrated approach to security and development in the Sahel: EUTM Mali, which contributes to strengthening the capabilities of the Malian Armed Forces through the provision of military advice, training, education and mentoring, and EUCAP Sahel Niger, which supports the fight against organised crime and terrorism in Niger.