Emerging Issues Report K4D - Unmet needs and opportunities for climate change adaptation and mitigation in the G5 Sahel region

1. Overview

This report provides an overview of potential opportunities and gaps in the G5 Sahel countries (Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger) in relation to the impacts of climate change. The report focuses on four main areas of interest, with additional sections giving a brief outline of the expected impacts of climate change in the Sahel and national policies related to climate change. The main sections are: ‘Low-carbon development trajectories and strategies’; ‘Adaptation and management’; ‘Climate change and migration’; and ‘Climate change and conflict’. The review is not exhaustive, but provides a summary of key literature, findings, and where appropriate, opportunities for engagement.

Low-carbon development trajectories and adaptation

The G5 Sahel countries are vulnerable to the impacts of climate change due to a combination of biophysical factors including aridity, and socioeconomic characteristics including the reliance on natural resources for livelihoods, the importance of agriculture and pastoralism for national economies, and weak governance. Despite the existence of a wide range of national climate change commitments across the G5 Sahel countries, integration of climate change into sectoral policies, ministries, and local development plans is limited, although varies by country. Technical capacity to implement climate change policies, plans, and programming is also limited at both the national and local government levels.

Economic growth and development are key concerns of the G5 Sahel countries particularly in the context of climate change, which is likely to impact yields of key crops as well as other economic sectors. Chad, Mali, and Niger are interested in pursuing low-carbon growth strategies and their Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs) and economic development plans identify agriculture and energy as key sectors. Across the G5 Sahel, the agricultural sector is highly underdeveloped (Sartori & Fattibene, 2019). There is also a huge potential for developing renewable energy sources including solar and wind, with some evidence suggesting that micro grids and a focus on decentralised provision could be effective in addition to work at the national level. Investments in the two sectors could also be complementary: increasing rural access to electricity could strengthen agricultural value chains, increasing productivity and rural incomes. Adapting to and managing the impacts of climate change is also a challenge at the local, community, and household levels. Key sectors include agriculture, pastoralism, and water. Climate-smart agriculture, including drought-resistant seeds, extension services, and weather information are widely suggested as appropriate intervention strategies in the Sahel. Livelihoods, coping strategies, and natural resources use and management are inherently linked. Negative coping strategies, such as cutting trees to sell as fuelwood in times of drought, can increase deforestation and affect soil fertility, which in turn can negatively impact agricultural yields. Changing rainfall patterns due to climate change will interact with these dynamics, and are predicted to decrease crop yields. In Mali, a number of donors are supporting projects in the agricultural space; however, fewer projects focus on pastoralists.

Water resources in the Sahel limit the region’s development (USAID, 2017). Drought is a key risk to the G5 Sahel’s agricultural and pastoral sectors. In Burkina Faso, there are limited donor programmes addressing the water sector, despite it being identified as a priority sector in the country’s INDC. Similarly, in Mali a 2016 review of donor-supported projects argues that few projects consider water resources and no projects specifically target fisheries or fishing communities, despite fisheries being a priority sector in the INDC (for more information, see Zamudio, 2016). Access to water and sanitation is also low across the region. Poor sanitation in Chad’s urban areas also poses risks to health if climate change increases flooding. Chad’s INDC identifies waste management as a key sector.