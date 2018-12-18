18 Dec 2018

EASO Country of Origin Information report, Mali Country Focus

Report
from European Union
Published on 18 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.38 MB)

Today, the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) published a Country of Origin Information (COI) Country Focus Report on Mali. The report provides an overview on selected topics on Mali, relevant for the international protection status determination of Malian applicants. In the last three years, nearly 29 000 Malian applications were registered in the EU+ countries.

The EASO COI Country Focus report on Mali provides general background information on Mali, namely on geography, population, ethnic and religious groups, political and the judicial systems, together with a brief overview of the security situation in the north and central areas of the country serving as background for the focus on the security situation in the southern regions of Mali (Kayes, Koulikoro, Ségou and Sikasso).

The EASO COI Mali Country Focus report was drafted by COI researchers from France - Office Français de Protection des Réfugiés et Apatrides (OFPRA), Division de l'Information, de la Documentation et des Recherches (DIDR) and Italy – Ministry of Interior, Italian National Commission for the Right of Asylum, International and EU Affairs, COI Unit.

The report was reviewed by EASO and COI researchers from national asylum authorities represented in EASO’s West-Africa COI Network: Denmark - Danish Immigration Service, Section Country of Origin Information, Luxembourg - Ministère des Affaires étrangères et européennes, Direction de l’Immigration, Service Réfugiés, Norway – Lanfinfo, and The Netherlands - Immigration and Naturalisation Service, Office for Country of Origin Information and Language Analysis (OCILA). In addition, an external review was carried out by Dr. Bruce Whitehouse, Associate Professor of Anthropology and Director of the Global Studies Program in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology of Lehigh University, PA, researcher, and author of numerous publications on Mali and the region.

This report was drafted and reviewed in accordance with EASO’s COI Report Methodology and mandate. In line with this methodology, country information from a wide variety of sources is provided, while refraining from making any assessments or policy conclusions.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.