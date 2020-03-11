DTM - Migration: Methodology, activities and information products in West and Central Africa (March 2020)

A better understanding of mobility in West and Central Africa is critical to the development of programs and policies and decision making by the International Organization for Migration (IOM). To that end, DTM collects data on the flows, profiles, experiences, needs and vulnerabilities of migrants throughout the region. DTM has been collecting data since 2016 at strategic transit points throughout the region in order to monitor intra- and inter-regional mobility trends (Flow Monitoring) and conducts detailed assessments on the numbers and profiles of migrants present in specific locations (Migrants’ Presence).