DTM Mali: Population Flow Monitoring Report 74 (March 2022)

IOM, through the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Flow Monitoring tool, collects data at key entry, exit and transit points to better understand population movements across West and Central Africa. The monitoring of population flows is an activity that makes it possible to quantify and qualify mobility flows and trends, migrant profiles, and migratory experiences and roads. Since 2016, several population flow monitoring points (FMPs) have been gradually set up in important localities in Mali to monitor migration flows in the country.

During the month of March 2022, in total, 42,857 migrants were observed at the various flow monitoring points (24,325 incoming flows and 18,532 outgoing flows). The average daily flow (1,382) increased by 10 per cent compared to the previous month.

Incoming and outgoing flows increased respectively by 20 and 24 per cent compared to the previous month. This increase is observed at the monitoring points located in : Heremakono, Place Kidal (Gao), Timbuktu, Gogui and Benena. This trend is explained by the approach of the month of Ramadan, during which a lot of return is observed, hence this considerable increase in outgoing flows, especially of seasonal migrants.