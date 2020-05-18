DTM Mali: COVID-19 Mobility restrictions, May 2020

The current outbreak of COVID-19 has affected global mobility in complex and unprecedented ways in the form of various travel restrictions, suspension of air travel and border closures. To better understand this, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has developed a global mobility database to map these impacts on human mobility, across global, regional and country levels. Furthermore, COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on vulnerable populations in camps and camp-like settings as well as exacerbated the vulnerabilities of mobile populations who may now be stranded owing to COVID-19 related mobility restrictions. This data is particularly important when addressing specific needs faced by migrants and mobile populations. The purpose of this assessment is to help national authorities,

United Nations agencies, organizations and other key stakeholders identify and develop adequate pandemic preparedness and response interventions at PoE and PoC. This report presents information on the operational status as well as the public health measuresthat have been put in place at 71 PoC and 31 official PoE acrossthe country.