DTM Mali: COVID-19 Mobility restrictions, June 2020

The purpose of this assessment is to help national authorities, United Nations agencies, organizations and other key stakeholders identify and develop adequate pandemic preparedness and response interventions at Point of Entry. This report presents an update of information on the operational status as well as the public health measures that have been put in place at 37 (Point of Entry) across the country.

During this update exercise, the focus has been put on the main PoE at international borders with high mobility of persons. The majority of PoE are opened for commercial transportation and returning nationals. The geographic coverage by regions were : 15 PoE in Sikasso, 5 PoE in Koulikoro, 5 PoE in Kayes, 5 PoE in Menaka, 3 PoE in Tombouctou, 2 PoE in Gao, and 1 PoE in each region for Segou and Mopti.