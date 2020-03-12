Destined to Migrate: Exploring a culture of migration in a world of migration restrictions - Kayes, Mali (March 2020)

SUMMARY

Building on a long history of migration in the West African region and towards Europe, the people of Kayes, Mali, have long been described as the ‘ethnie migratoire par excellence’. Engaged in circular movements since the 1700s and to France since the 1950s, to the present day, Kayesiens remain the largest group of Malian nationals in Europe. In 2007, it was estimated that 80% of all Malians in France originated from the region of Kayes. While previous migration from the region to Europe has predominantly been through regular channels, as of the 2010s Malian nationals have started to reach the European Union (EU) irregularly via the Mediterranean Sea. As of October 2019, Malians were among the top five most numerous nationalities of arrivals along the Western Mediterranean Sea route reaching Spain and the third most numerous, after Guinea Conakry and Cote d’Ivoire, among West African nationalities across all three Mediterranean Sea routes reaching the EU that same year.

Longstanding migration patterns from Kayes to France have led to what many observers in the region call a ‘culture of migration’, a situation where ‘migration becomes the norm and staying the exception’. This is particularly accentuated among the Soninke, the predominant ethnic group in Kayes. However, as France and the EU over recent decades have increasingly implemented more restrictive migration policies towards Malians (and African nationals more broadly), we must ask to what extent such policies have impacted the aspirations of young adults in Kayes to migrate. Further, as information campaigns have become one of several means of migration management in the region - including in Kayes - the question arises to what extent such campaigns are appropriate to the context in shaping the local perception of migration.

Funded by the Department for International Development (DFID), the aim of this study, conducted by REACH in collaboration with the Mixed Migration Centre (MMC), was to explore (1) the extent to which the ‘culture of migration’ contributes to migration aspirations in Kayes today; (2) how changes in migration policies in the EU have impacted (2.1) migration aspirations5 and ability to migrate and (2.2) migration decision-making, including choice of destination and mode of migration; and (3) the role of information campaigns in shaping the perception and decision-making process over migration in this context. The study adopted a qualitative methodology and is based on the reporting of a total of 145 respondents, reached through 110 individual interviews (IIs), 6 focus group discussions (FGDs) and 5 key informant (KI) discussions. The data collection was conducted in 11 villages in the region of Kayes between 13 October and 3 November 2019.