Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 7 August 2020 - Mali

(excerpt)

Mali

In Mali, growing insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic have hindered improvements in the country’s human rights situation. Between April and June, the UN Mission, MINUSMA, has documented 632 human rights violations and abuses, which have caused the death of 323 people, including 23 children and 11 women. This is a nearly 6 per cent increase compared to the first three months of the year.

The Mission says that violence in the past three months was characterized by recurrent attacks by extremist groups. In response to these attacks, the country’s defence and security forces carried out numerous operations, some of which resulted in human rights violations. Violence linked to intercommunal tensions also continued in the Mopti region, which was, overall, the most affected by human rights violations.

The movements protesting the final results of the legislative elections have also led to human rights violations.

On a positive note, the report mentions steps taken by the Government in the fight against impunity.

The full report is available online.