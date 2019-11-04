04 Nov 2019

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 4 November 2019 - Mali

Report
from UN Department of Global Communications
04 Nov 2019

(excerpt)

Mali

We are outraged by Friday’s attack against the Malian army camp in Indelimane, in Mali’s Ménaka region. According to information received on the ground, dozens of Malian soldiers were killed, three were injured and two remain missing. In addition, one civilian was reportedly killed and another one injured. The UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, MINUSMA, sent a quick reaction force to help the Malians safeguard the area. The peacekeepers are currently supporting search and rescue operations. MINUSMA also reports that an improvised explosive device killed one soldier from the French Operation Barkhane on 2 November in the vicinity of Indelimane. We convey our condolences to the families of the victims and the Governments of Mali and France and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

