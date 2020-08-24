Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 24 August 2020 - Mali, Syria, Philippines

(excerpts)

Mali

On Mali, I can tell you we are, of course, continuing to follow very closely the situation in that country especially following mediation efforts being led by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) delegation which, those efforts are reportedly focused, among other issues, on the modalities of the transition. On the ground, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), reports that, on 22 August, the ECOWAS delegation had a number of individual meetings, including with UN peacekeeping officials. MINUSMA reiterates the UN’s support to the ECOWAS mediation efforts and updated the delegation on the UN activities since 18 August. The Mission continues to work with all stakeholders in support of a negotiated solution.

Syria

And on Syria, as you will have seen, the Special Envoy’s Office has received confirmation that three members of the Syrian Constitutional Committee’s Small Body have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Following a constructive first meeting, this session of the Constitutional Committee is currently on hold. Members of the Committee were tested before they travelled to Geneva and again upon arrival. Mask wearing and social distancing measures were in place when the Committee met at the Palais des Nations today. Having informed the Swiss authorities and the UN Office in Geneva immediately measures have been taken consistent with protocols to mitigate any risks, and tracing of anyone who may have been in close contact with the affected persons is under way.

Philippines

The UN team in the Philippines, led by the Resident Coordinator there, Gustavo Gonzalez, has strongly condemned the attack today on one of the Philippines’s southern islands, with preliminary reports saying dozens of people have been killed and more than 70 wounded. The UN team expressed its deep condolences to the Government and the affected communities and wishes a speedy recovery for all those injured.