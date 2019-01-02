02 Jan 2019

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 2 January 2019 - Mali, Myanmar and Syria

Mali

On Mali, the UN Mission there, MINUSMA, reports that yesterday unidentified armed elements attacked Kouloughon village in the Mopti region.

Over 30 people have been reportedly killed, and several more are wounded. Houses and granaries were also destroyed. The precise circumstances of the attack have yet to be determined.

The UN Mission in Mali condemns the attack and has launched an investigation.

Myanmar

Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that, in Myanmar’s central Rakhine State, some 2,500 people were forced to flee fighting between the Arakan Army and the Myanmar military that began last month.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has led a team to the area to look into what the uprooted people and host communities need.

Syria

Our team in Syria reports that heavy rains have taken a toll on internally displaced people (IDPs) in northern Syria this winter, with camps flooding and temporary shelters destroyed. Nearly 18,000 people have been affected in more than 60 informal settlements in the north-west, and some 3,000 tents have been damaged.

Many of the affected people were moved to schools, mosques, nearby houses and unaffected camps. Those impacted by flooding have been encouraged to relocate temporarily to reception centres and available spaces in planned camps where services are being provided.

Despite challenges to road access because of the flooding, humanitarian teams are providing relief, including family tents, to those impacted at several IDP sites in the region.

