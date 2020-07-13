Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 13 July 2020 - Mali

The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s noon briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

excerpts

Mali

And turning to Mali, where protests, which have been led by M5-RFP movement, have been ongoing in the country’s major cities since Friday.

In Bamako, several protestors were killed following violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces over the weekend and several of the M5 leaders were arrested. The situation is reported to be tense today.

Yesterday, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and representatives of the African Union, ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) and the European Union in Mali issued a joint communiqué condemning the violence on both sides and calling for restraint and urging the Government of Mali to create the conditions for dialogue.

The UN peacekeeping mission in the country (MINUSMA) is monitoring developments closely and continues to work with all stakeholders to find a solution