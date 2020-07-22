Mali + 1 more

Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Mali – Kenya

The “Citizen Mobilization for Zero Coronavirus in Mali” project in Bamako and several other regions aims to support the fight against COVID-19. © MINUSMA

Mali: COVID-19 update and response

There is a high risk of the coronavirus spreading in Mali, as the health system there has been weakened by conflict and insecurity. As of 17 July, 2,475 COVID-19 cases have been reported, including 121 deaths.

The UN and humanitarian partners are supporting the Government-led response efforts by scaling up of tests, strengthening of awareness-raising activities, and providing medical supplies and personal protective equipment for medical staff.

