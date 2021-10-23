Déclaration d’arrivée de la délégation du Conseil de sécurité des Nations unies Bamako 23 octobre 2021

Verbatim

HEM Martin Kimani, Ambassador of Kenya

I want to just make a brief remark and then invite two of my colleagues to also join me. But to begin, I want to thank His Excellency the Minister for coming to meet us here, SRSG WANE for working to ensure that the trip goes successfully. Thank you very much.

We are here with a full Security Council, and we are very happy to organize this visit during Kenya's presidency of the Council. As I said, I am heading a delegation of all the ambassadors of the Security Council, and we want to understand the situation in Mali to feed our discussions in New York. As a fellow African country, the situation in Mali and the Sahel is very dear to Kenya. We are concerned with the insecurity that is going on in your country and the spread of terrorism and its impact on Malians.

The Security Council has been supporting Mali for almost ten years and our message is that our support is steady and unwavering.

It shall continue. We're here to listen to the transition authorities and determine the best way to support them in their full efforts to realize this transition. We also come with clear messages on the need to organize the election, implement the peace agreement and stabilize the Center of Mali. We see our efforts are complementary and mutually reinforcing with those of the African Union and ECOWAS. As Kenya, we support any efforts towards counterterrorism and countering violent extremism that supports terrorism in a region with many countries facing very serious assaults by terrorist groups.

Let me finish by saying Kenya has experienced what Mali is experiencing from the attack by terrorist groups.

It is only solidarity and being together and working together that allows us to succeed. We're here to work with Mali and we look forward to the trip for the next two days. Thank you. I'd like to call on my colleague here.

SEM Abdou Abarry, Ambassadeur du Niger

Cette mission du Conseil de sécurité au Mali, c’est une mission de soutien au Mali et au-delà du Mali, à l’ensemble de notre région, la région du Sahel qui comme vous le savez est aujourd’hui confrontée à un certain nombre de défis. Le défi sécuritaire avec la lutte contre le terrorisme, le défi du changement climatique mais également le défi du développement.

Donc cette mission du Conseil de sécurité est venue pour écouter les autorités maliennes dans la meilleure manière dont on peut les soutenir et on discutera également de la question du processus de transition, conformément aux décisions qui ont été prise par la CEDEAO, de façon à accompagner la transition jusqu’à l’organisation d’élections.

SEM Nicolas de Rivière, Ambassadeur de France

Je suis très heureux de conduire cette mission avec mon collègue, l'Ambassadeur du Kenya et avec l'Ambassadeur du Niger. Je suis très heureux d'être au Mali aujourd'hui, ce n'est pas la première fois. Je remercie le ministre DIOP de nous avoir accueilli et nous sommes ici pour rencontrer le Mali, les Maliens, les autorités et la société civile. Les Nations Unies et le Conseil de sécurité sont engagés depuis de longues années au Mali. On est là pour aider, c'est l'enjeu de cette mission.

Comment veiller à ce que la mise en œuvre des engagements de part et d'autre puisse progresser ? Comment être plus efficace ensemble ? Comment aider les Nations Unies à aider le Mali ? Comment faire en sorte que la MINUSMA puisse être renforcée et travaille mieux ? C'est tout l'enjeu. Nous venons dans une attitude d'ouverture et d'écoute. On espère avoir ce soir et demain, un dialogue approfondi avec les autorités maliennes et la société civile.