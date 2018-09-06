06 Sep 2018

CTP in Challenging Contexts: Case study on CTP and risks in northern Mali - Final Report, July 2018

Report
from Cash Learning Partnership
Published on 06 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.51 MB)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This case study was commissioned by the Cash Learning Partnership (CaLP) as the first output under the 2018– 2019 workstream on cash transfer programming (CTP) and associated risks. The study aims to contribute to the body of evidence on CTP-related risks and mitigation strategies by drawing lessons learnt and identifying recommendations in challenging contexts, as with northern Mali post-2012. Mali was chosen as an interesting example where humanitarian actors continued, and even scaled up, their use of CTP to deliver emergency response despite the challenging context and major operational risks in intervening. The case study sheds light on the learning drawn from this experience in order to inform response option analysis in other challenging contexts and, ultimately, to support the more systematic consideration of CTP.

The main findings from the case study include:

  • Risk perception in northern Mali

  • Nature of the risks (context-specific versus modality-specific)

  • Impact of the risks on programmatic decisions

  • Mitigation measures implemented

  • Results of the measures implemented

