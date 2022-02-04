COVID-19 and social and economic rights of migrants in Mali: Analysis of 4Mi data collected in Mali between July 2020 and January 2021 (January 2022)

This report has been prepared within the framework of a UNODC-OHCHR joint initiative (PROMIS) aimed at promoting a human rights-based response to smuggling of migrants and to respond to human rights violations related to irregular migration in West Africa. The report was initiated by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Regional Office for West Africa (OHCHR WARO) and produced by the Mixed Migration Centre based on 4Mi data collected with migrants in Mali.

While acknowledging the range of human rights concerns related to irregular migrants, this analysis specifically sets out the challenges faced by migrants with regard to economic and social rights in the COVID-19 context. This analysis will inform OHCHR’s actions, and also serve as a basis for future activities of the PROMIS project, a UNODC-OHCHR joint initiative aimed at promoting a human rights-based response to smuggling of migrants and to effectively respond to human rights violations related to irregular migration in West Africa.

The analysis also aims to provide reliable data to follow up on two 2018 UPR recommendations relevant to migrants, which were both supported by Mali and inform the upcoming reviews of Mali by the Committee on the Rights of Migrant Workers.1 Ultimately, the overall aim is to inform the Government of Mali, the United Nations Country Team (UNCT), civil society organizations and other stakeholders’ analysis of the immediate and longer-term barriers that prevent migrants from enjoying economic and social rights in Mali. This analysis aims to feed into the upcoming Common Country Analysis (CCA) and United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF).

The analysis is based on primary data collected in Mali through 4Mi, which is the Mixed Migration Centre’s flagship primary data collection system, an innovative approach that helps fill knowledge gaps and inform policy and response in relation to mixed migratory movements.