Cost-effectiveness of community-based screening and treatment of moderate acute malnutrition in Mali

Key questions

What is already known?

Given the large burden of moderate acute malnutri-tion (MAM, 34 million children affected each year) and risk of progression to more life-threatening con-ditions without adequate treatment, the manage-ment of MAM should be considered a public health priority.

The cost and cost-effectiveness of MAM treat-ment with new dietary supplements has not been assessed, but such evidence is needed to in-form resource allocation for global child survival interventions.

What are the new findings?

Using data from a cluster-randomised trial and a decision tree model, we estimated the long-term outcomes and incremental cost-effectiveness ratios comparing the health and economic outcomes of four dietary supplements.

Our results show that providing MAM treatment is cost-effective across a wide range of cost-effective-ness thresholds, and that despite having the highest per-unit food costs, the provision of ready-to-use supplementary food was the optimal dietary supple-ment for MAM treatment, when compared with three other supplementary food options.

What do the new findings imply?

MAM treatment could reduce the number of child deaths by 187 000 each year, and in settings with available resources, MAM treatment should be con-sidered a cost-effective extension of existing child survival interventions.

Abstract

Introduction Moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) causes substantial child morbidity and mortality, accounting for 4.4% of deaths and 6.0% of disability-adjusted life years (DALY) lost among children under 5 each year. There is growing consensus on the need to provide appropriate treatment of MAM, both to reduce associated morbidity and mortality and to halt its progression to severe acute malnutrition. We estimated health outcomes, costs and cost-effectiveness of four dietary supplements for MAM treatment in children 6–35 months of age in Mali.

Methods We conducted a cluster-randomised MAM treatment trial to describe nutritional outcomes of four dietary supplements for the management of MAM: ready-to-use supplementary foods (RUSF; PlumpySup); a specially formulated corn–soy blend (CSB) containing dehulled soybean flour, maize flour, dried skimmed milk, soy oil and a micronutrient pre-mix (CSB++; Super Cereal Plus); Misola, a locally produced, micronutrient-fortified, cereal–legume blend (MI); and locally milled flour (LMF), a mixture of millet, beans, oil and sugar, with a separate micronutrient powder. We used a decision tree model to estimate long-term outcomes and calculated incremental cost-effectiveness ratios (ICERs) comparing the health and economic outcomes of each strategy.

Results Compared to no MAM treatment, MAM treatment with RUSF, CSB++, MI and LMF reduced the risk of death by 15.4%, 12.7%, 11.9% and 10.3%, respectively. The ICER was US$9821 per death averted (2015 USD) and US$347 per DALY averted for RUSF compared with no MAM treatment.

Conclusion MAM treatment with RUSF is cost-effective across a wide range of willingness-to-pay thresholds.

Trial registration NCT01015950.