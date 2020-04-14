Coronavirus Hits Mali Hard During Easter

(Bamako, MALI) COVID-19 hit Mali hard during the Easter season, recording thirteen new cases on Good Friday alone, surpassing many countries across the continent, in a nation already faced with another humanitarian crisis due to insecurity that affects 5.9 million people.

By Easter Sunday, the numbers in Mali where the first two cases were recorded on March 24, 2020 had shot up to 105 positive cases, most of them within Bamako, the capital city.

On Good Friday, when Christians commemorated the death of Jesus Christ, the numbers stood at 13 with two deaths, but shot up on Saturday to an all time high of 18, the highest on any single day since the contagious disease first broke out in the country. “We are responding to COVID-19, in line with our organization’s mandate and contributing to the government’s response plan. We have a vibrant response that covers the entire country, where we have a presence,” Patrick Daniere, World Vision Mali’s Country Director says.

Countries that share a border with Mali, have some of the highest COVID-19 cases in Africa. On Saturday confirmed cases and deaths of countries bordering Mali were: Cote d’ Ivoire (574 cases, 5 deaths); Niger (529 cases, 12 deaths); Burkina Faso (497 cases, 27 deaths); Guinea (250 cases); Senegal (291 cases, 2 deaths); Algeria (1,914 cases, 293 deaths); and, Mauritania (7 cases, 1 death). These countries are in the top quarter of COVID-19 confirmed cases on the continent.

The rapid spread of coronavirus in Mali is a crisis within a crisis, as vulnerable people are already in dire need of relief support due to widespread conflict and insecurity. “Our emergency response targets 742,608 children and their families, with life-saving interventions. The secondary impacts of COVID-19 on Malian children has adverse effects, as they are already devastated by the protracted conflict that has forced people into even more poverty and vulnerability,” Patrick Daniere, World Vision Mali’s Country Director says.

COVID-19 has struck Mali when World Vision is responding to vulnerable people in host communities, internally displaced people (IDP) and refugee camps. These beneficiaries rely on humanitarian agencies for essentials such as food, shelter, water, health and education.

World Vision, whose development programmes were last year adversely affected by the conflict, adapted a model of implementing responses and interventions, within the emergency context.

World Vision Mali’s development interventions that include water, sanitation and hygiene projects, have laid a solid foundation for prevention of COVID-19. They have enhanced access to clean water, hygiene interventions such as hand-washing skills and constructed better latrines.

• Distribution of staff packs, hygiene items, disseminating health messages to response and its programme areas, targeting communities, especially children and their families.

• Support to local health facilities across Mali and within programme areas.

• Provision of hygiene/disinfectant items and disseminating health messages to communities, especially children.

• Promotion of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene interventions, enhancing knowledge and embracing World Health Organisation (WHO) prevention guidelines.

• Supporting production of COVID-19 key faith messages for community awareness by Muslim and Christian leaders.