Coronavirus Disease (COVID 19) Summary of Guidance for Nutrition in Emergencies Practitioners: Version 1.1 - 13 March 2020

HEALTH AND NUTRITION FACILITY AND SYSTEMS MANAGEMENT

WHO recommend facilities, including nutrition centres, to apply standard precautions (such as respiratory and hand hygiene measures) for all patients as well as implementing additional precautions (including contact and droplet precautions and airborne precautions for aerosol-generating procedures) for any cases where COVID19 infection is suspected. Administrative controls and policies as well as environmental and engineering controls are also recommended for the prevention and control of transmission of the virus. As part of WHO’s Occupational Health guidance, recommendations are available on the rational use of personal protective equipment (PPE) in healthcare and community settings in the context of COVID-19 in view of expected disruptions of the global supply chain of PPE.