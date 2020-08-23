Context and Protection Analysis of Central and Northern Mali: Circles of Douentza, Mopti Region and Gourma Rharous, Timbuktu Region (July 2020)

Islamic Relief Mail and Save the Children Mali will be holding a workshop on 7th of August 2020 to present the findings of a Context and Protection Analysis undertaken in hard-to-access areas of Northern and Central Mali, specifically in the Circle of Gourma Rharous, Region of Timbuktu and Circle of Douentza, Region of Mopti.

Funded by the START Network, the analysis intends to contribute to informed programming of humanitarian actors in Northern and Central Mali, particularly in ensuring context sensitive and gender sensitive approaches.