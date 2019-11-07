Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: Sahel: Stabilisation CSSF Programme
from Department for International Development
Report
Published on 06 Nov 2019 — View Original
WHAT SUPPORT IS THE UK PROVIDING?
During FY 19/20 the programme will support the following projects:
• Stabilisation activities in Niger in support of the Nigerien government’s stabilisation strategies; the Strategy for Development and Security (SDS) and the High Authority for Peace Consolidation (HAPC).
• UK support to stabilisation efforts in Central Mali through support to the Malian governments Stabilisation plan (PSIRC), including the launching of a new UK led intervention.
• Acting on the recommendations of our mediation scoping study and further developing the work achieved to date in piloting the Elite Bargains and Political Deals framework.
• Delivery of gender projects to support Stabilisation activities in Chad in collaboration with the EU and France.
• Research and evidence building to support stabilisation programming across the Sahel through partnerships with relevant NGOs and through commissioning of studies.