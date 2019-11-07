07 Nov 2019

Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: Sahel: Stabilisation CSSF Programme

Report
from Department for International Development
Published on 06 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (85.8 KB)

WHAT SUPPORT IS THE UK PROVIDING?

During FY 19/20 the programme will support the following projects:

• Stabilisation activities in Niger in support of the Nigerien government’s stabilisation strategies; the Strategy for Development and Security (SDS) and the High Authority for Peace Consolidation (HAPC). 

• UK support to stabilisation efforts in Central Mali through support to the Malian governments Stabilisation plan (PSIRC), including the launching of a new UK led intervention. 

• Acting on the recommendations of our mediation scoping study and further developing the work achieved to date in piloting the Elite Bargains and Political Deals framework. 

• Delivery of gender projects to support Stabilisation activities in Chad in collaboration with the EU and France.

• Research and evidence building to support stabilisation programming across the Sahel through partnerships with relevant NGOs and through commissioning of studies.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.