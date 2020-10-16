Condemning Attacks in Mali on Peacekeepers, Civilians, Mission Camp, Secretary-General Urges Authorities to Bring Perpetrators to Justice

SG/SM/20344

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the two attacks that were perpetrated against the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) on 15 October. In Kidal region, an explosive device hit a Mission vehicle killing one Egyptian peacekeeper and seriously injuring another. In Timbuktu, an indirect fire attack against the Mission's integrated camp resulted in at least one Burkinabe peacekeeper wounded.

These incidents come three days after 12 civilians and at least 11 soldiers of the Malian Defence and Security Forces had been killed in attacks in central Mali.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the people and Governments of Egypt and Mali. He extends his sympathies to the bereaved families and wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He calls on the Malian authorities to take urgent steps to apprehend and swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice.

For information media. Not an official record.